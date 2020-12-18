No Borders, Inc. Subsidiary MediDent Supplies Announces Becoming a Factory Authorized Distributor of New Jersey Based Protective Health Gear's Model 5160 NIOSH N95 Respirator

/EIN News/ -- MESA, AZ, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company has officially been named by Protective Health Gear as an “Authorized Distributor” of PHG’s products including the all new, Made in the USA Model 5160 NIOSH N95 Respirator.

MediDent Supplies teams have worked tirelessly throughout the past year to establish supply chains both inside the USA and around the globe to help keep vitally needed PPE flowing to end users across America. The addition of PHG’s product line provides MediDent Supplies with a premium, Made in America NIOSH N95, that has been enthusiastically received by healthcare, first responder and commercial clients across the country.

As an Authorized Distributor, MediDent Supplies brings the high quality, USA made, NIOSH approved PHG 5160 N95 Respirator to clients big and small directly from the factory in Paterson, New Jersey through the MediDent Supplies Warehouse and Distribution facility in Mesa, Arizona. The PHG products manufactured for MediDent Supplies will be sealed with a “Distributed by MediDent Supplies” seal on each box to add a layer of brand impact and supply chain transparency.

“We are extremely excited and honored to partner with MediDent Supplies to provide NIOSH approved N95 masks (Personal Protective Equipment) to a larger spectrum of clients through MediDent Supplies’ extensive customer network. It is during this time of national need that companies like Medident Supplies are vital to providing an American made product to Government and Healthcare clients as well as individual businesses and the general public,” said Brian Wolin, CEO of Protective Health Gear (PHG).

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible. With both on hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is committed to serving organizations of any size with the right equipment at the right time.

Joe Snyder, CEO of No Borders, Inc., stated, “We are absolutely thrilled to be an Authorized Distributor for the incredible folks at Protective Health Gear. I am excited to bring the Model 5160 NIOSH N95 Foldable Respirator to our customers across the USA. MediDent Supplies is very proud to offer our clients a NIOSH approved, premium quality mask that is made right here in America. I would like to express my personal gratitude to Michael, Brian, Evan and Blake for making this opportunity a reality! We expect the PHG 5160 N95 to be an impactful part of our product line in 2021 and beyond.”

Evan Schulman, COO of Protective Health Gear, states, "PHG could not be more proud than to be able to have our American Made NIOSH approved N95 mask distributed nationally and internationally by Medident Supplies. Our two companies align perfectly to provide a product manufactured in The United States, that offers the utmost in safety, comfort and quality to end users in sectors like healthcare, industry and government."

About No Borders Inc.

No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR) is a multifaceted corporation specializing in the acquisition, creation and scaling of commercial and consumer products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to reduce costs while increasing revenues and shareholder value across its portfolio of assets. No Borders, Inc. is an FDA Registered Medical Device Importer. The Company’s portfolio of businesses include:

No Borders Dental Resources Inc., a provider of equipment and supplies to medical and dental professionals across the U.S. through the trade name MediDent Supplies (www.MediDentSupplies.com).

No Borders Naturals Inc., a purveyor of health and wellness products for active consumers and their pets. (www.NoBordersNaturals.com)

No Borders Labs Inc., which provides leading-edge tech tools to NBDR internal companies while also offering consulting, architecture and software development services to external businesses looking to update their technology infrastructure for greater efficiency, security and transparency (www.NoBordersLabs.com).

www.CBDLabChain.com a No Borders Labs Patent Pending Project; a tool to demonstrate in an unbiased and unchangeable way a clear sense of security to consumers of CBD products by recording Certificate Of Authority (COA) on a blockchain technology platform.

No Borders, Inc. is headquartered in Arizona. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.NBDR.co.

