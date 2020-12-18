SolarWinds Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises SolarWinds Corporation ("SolarWinds" or the "Company") (NYSE: SWI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors. The investigation focuses on whether the SolarWinds issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On December 13, 2020, it was reported in Reuters that the IT systems of federal government agencies were penetrated by state-sponsored hackers, who manipulated software updates released by SolarWinds. On December 14, 2020, SolarWinds disclosed that its Orion monitoring product was targeted by hackers, which interfered with updates between March and June 2020. On December 14, 2020, shares of SolarWinds dropped by 17% based on this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising