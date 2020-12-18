JP Morgan Chase & Co. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses are encouraged to contact the firm before December 23, 2020; click here to submit trade information

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of JP Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) investors that acquired shares between February 26, 2016 and September 23, 2020. Investors have until December 23, 2020 to seek an active role in this litigation.



It is alleged in the complaint that the JP Morgan made misleading and false statements to the market. With the permission of the Company's executives, JP Morgan’s traders manipulated the precious metals market using fake orders to "spoof" the appearance of market demand. JP Morgan failed to maintain appropriate controls that would stop such misconduct. This misconduct resulted in regulatory scrutiny, during which investigators were misled by JP Morgan, which ultimately led to a record-breaking $920 million fine. Throughout the class period, JP Morgan’s public statements were false and materially misleading, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages, when the market learned the truth about JP Morgan.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 23, 2020.

