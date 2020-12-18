Tacton Once Again Named a Leader in the Winter 2021 CPQ Software Enterprise Grid by Real Users on G2

Leaders Are Rated Highly by G2 Users and Have Substantial Market Presence Scores

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in CPQ-based Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in CPQ enterprise software for Winter 2021 based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.



Among those in the Leader quadrant, Tacton had the second-highest ranking in terms of customer satisfaction.

"We take a customer-centric approach with our product to ensure we are meeting the needs of our users, so it means a lot to be recognized by our customers as a G2 Leader because it reflects the sentiment," said Bo Gyldenvang, Chief Executive Officer at Tacton. "We are excited by the momentum we have created and look forward to further improving our standing in 2021."

Products shown on the Enterprise Grid for CPQ received a minimum of 10 reviews/ratings in data gathered by Nov. 24, 2020. Products are ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact) and placed into four categories on the Grid. Tacton appeared in the Leader quadrant because its product was rated highly by G2 users and had substantial Market Presence scores.

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

