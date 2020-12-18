Senzing Delivers First Serverless Entity Resolution for AWS

Provides Breakthrough Price Performance for Cloud-based Deployments

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senzing, Inc., an innovative artificial intelligence‐based (AI) software company focused on entity resolution, today announced the first serverless entity resolution capabilities for the cloud. Available immediately for Amazon Web Services, Senzing delivers substantial cost savings to AWS serverless customers deploying entity resolution.

“Entity resolution software was expensive, people intensive and computationally demanding, until now,” said Jeff Jonas, Senzing CEO and founder. “Not only is Senzing slashing compute costs for AWS customers, but we’ve also virtually eliminated the need for expensive entity resolution experts to train or tune the system!”

Developers can stand up a serverless Senzing API deployment in about 30 minutes using AWS resources such as AWS Elastic Container Service (ECS), AWS Simple Queue Service (SQS) and AWS Aurora serverless. Once deployed, ECS and Aurora serverless automatically scale up or down as needed based on the workload. To see how easy it is to set up and deploy serverless Senzing on AWS, watch the video demonstrating the resolution of 10M entity records in under 3 hours for less than $100 in compute costs.

“You can’t get this level of entity resolution accuracy or price performance anywhere else,” Jonas continued. “Organizations with hundreds of millions or billions of records that deploy serverless Senzing on AWS will save hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars annually.”

To get details on how to deploy Senzing in a serverless AWS environment, visit bit.ly/SenzingServerlessAWS.

About Senzing

Senzing is the first to deliver real‐time, artificial intelligence for entity resolution. Senzing software enables organizations of all sizes to gain highly accurate and valuable insights about who is who and who is related to whom in data. The Senzing application programming interfaces (APIs) and microservices make it easy for software and data engineers to quickly and affordably build scalable entity resolution into applications and data services. With Senzing, innovators in financial services, information services, healthcare, public sector and other industries can more effectively engage with customers, improve fraud detection, optimize

investigative analysis, and increase accuracy for compliance mandates. To learn more, visit www.senzing.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Susan Spencer susan at senzing dot com (424) 247-6588