For Super League, the Holidays are the Most Engaging Time of the Year!

In-game events and programming continue to drive large-scale success, growth, and engagement with young gamers in Super League’s Minehut, highlighted by the debut of Winter Wonderland

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for everyday players, announced today continued, large-scale growth and engagement with young gamers through in-game events, bolstered by the launch of Minehut’s Winter Wonderland, just in time for the holidays.



During the first three weeks of December, Super League’s Minecraft community Minehut achieved record peaks in activity, specifically seeing 130,000 daily active players and 20,000 concurrent players. These numbers further cement Minehut’s position as the second largest Minecraft java network globally, according to Minecraftservers.org. These holiday season activity levels represent a 40% and 25% increase respectively over Summer highs, as well as the peaks achieved at the beginning of the pandemic and nationwide stay-at-home orders.

With in-game events becoming a pop culture trend across top game titles, Super League continues to focus on delighting its loyal audience through imaginative creations that celebrate key cultural moments enjoyed by young gamers. Minehut’s Halloween Spooktacular was attended 2.4 million times from October 19th to October 31st. The company is anticipating even higher engagement for Winter Wonderland, a snow-covered landscape featuring fun-to-explore holiday-themed structures and a Play Your Way Parkour course, supported by Logitech G.

“COVID-19 has accelerated mainstream awareness of something the gaming industry has known for many years – that video games and gaming content are the dominant form of entertainment for people under the age of 24,” said Matt Edelman, Chief Commercial Officer of Super League Gaming. “We are proud to be able to give our fast-growing insatiable audience of young gamers opportunities to play, connect, and find more moments of joy during this holiday season.”

Super League is seeing exciting registered user and video viewership growth as well, with registered users up 17%, and views across its content channels targeting young gamers on Tik Tok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube up 81%, since October.

