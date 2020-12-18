Elucidat Repeats as a Brandon Hall Group Smartchoice® Preferred Provider

Brandon Hall Group, the leader in empowering, recognizing and certifying Human Capital Management excellence announced Elucidat is recertified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. This again confirms that Elucidat helps big employers drive down the cost of business critical training. Making it easy to produce, super fast.

Brandon Hall Group’s analyst team conducted regular business and product briefings with Elucidat to better understand their market leadership, employing the program’s rigorous standards for eligibility and leveraging over 27 years of HCM industry experience.

After extensive review, Brandon Hall Group verifies that Elucidat should be on everyone’s shortlist when considering training solutions.

“Elucidat’s vision to help build more successful, more ethical businesses through people-centered training has met with great success during 2020. Elucidat has a proven track record of helping large organizations drive down the cost of business critical training after deploying the Elucidat Authoring Platform as a key part of their learning technology ecosystem. In a year of unprecedented change, learning leaders have been required to completely rethink how their organizations can transform learning. Elucidat is clearly succeeding in making it easier for large organizations to produce training at scale, so that their businesses can respond faster to this unprecedented change.” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst Michael Rochelle.

As the world’s leading independent HCM analyst firm, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Elucidat’s offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

“We’re delighted to once again be recognized by Brandon Hall Group, in a year when digital learning has become more important than ever. The industry is looking for more efficient, cost effective and engaging ways to support employees and help organizations adapt to change faster than ever - and we’re excited to be doing the heavy lifting for our customers on that journey.” said Simon Greany, Chief Product Officer at Elucidat.

---About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future proof employee development plans for the new era.

For the last 27 years, we have empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations around the world influencing the development of over 10,000,000 employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the ‘Academy Awards of Human Capital Management’.

Our cloud-based platform delivers evidence-based insights in the areas of Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity and Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management for corporate organizations and HCM solution providers.

To learn more visit https://www.brandonhall.com

---About Elucidat

Founded in 2013, Elucidat’s vision is to help build more successful, more ethical businesses through people-centered training.

Elucidat’s elearning authoring platform helps big employers drive down the cost of business critical training. It makes quality elearning easy to produce, super fast. They won the Brandon Hall Group Gold Award for Best Advance in Authoring Technology in 2019. More than just an authoring tool, their team of experts offer unparalleled support to customers to ensure success.

The privately held company is headquartered in Brighton, England. For more information, visit www.elucidat.com/about-us

