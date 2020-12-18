TIM Launching Open Caching Solution to Further Improve Video Streaming Experience Across Its Network in Brazil

/EIN News/ -- News Summary



TIM is the first service provider in Brazil to adopt new open caching solution available from Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha to deliver high-quality streaming experiences across its network on behalf of global content providers

First-of-its-kind solution combines Qwilt’s CDN platform based on Open Caching, with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure and Digital Alpha providing a unique funding model

The new CDN solution will help TIM support increasing data volumes and reduce costs



RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha (DA) today announced that they are working with TIM Brazil to bring their new Content Delivery Network (CDN) solution to the Brazilian market with a new technology based on Open Caching. TIM is the first service provider to launch this new business model and Open Caching service in Brazil.

The new CDN solution will be implemented by NEC Brazil. Based on Open Caching, it will help prepare TIM’s network to support increasing data volumes and to improve the streaming experience across its entire network. Open Caching will also drive new revenue, helping TIM to become an active part of the content delivery value chain to end users. The solution will help service providers to reduce content delivery costs by introducing CDN capabilities inside their networks and eliminate deployment costs through the innovative model.

Open Caching, an open architecture developed and endorsed by the Streaming Video Alliance, offers a platform that federates content delivery infrastructure deployed deep inside service provider networks, providing open APIs for content publishers as well as protection and security mechanisms.

It is designed to help service providers quickly deploy an edge CDN footprint, and addresses the needs of global and regional content providers for more capacity, consistency in content delivery and performance assurance.

Digital Alpha, a premier alternative asset manager with an exclusive collaboration agreement with Cisco, is the investing partner and is providing a first-of-its-kind risk and CAPEX-free funding solution to TIM and other major telecom service providers around the world. This partnership combines Qwilt’s innovative content delivery platform based on Open Caching with Cisco’s edge compute and networking infrastructure to deliver the solution as-a-service to service providers of all sizes around the world. BT recently announced it has implemented the solution in the UK.

“Our presence in an open network solution is aligned with our strategy to defend open infrastructure initiatives and establishes an environment for ongoing development. When we combine an innovative solution with a differentiated service to customers, we are expanding the consumer experience in a unique movement in Brazil. We want to maintain quality services as one of TIM's pillars in the country,” said Leonardo Capdeville, CTIO, TIM Brazil.

“Starting this month, the first platforms will be activated by the country, in a project that extends to 13 points in TIM Brazil network, bringing quality content closer to the consumer. We are proud to have partners who think just like us, and who value the quality of the service delivered to millions of TIM customers across the country,” said Alberto Griselli, CRO, TIM Brazil.

About TIM Brazil

“To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom” is TIM’s purpose, which operates throughout Brazil with telecommunications services, focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important market movements since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of society's digital transformation, in line with its brand's signature: "Imagine the possibilities". Since 2015, it has been a leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, connecting, including the countryside, to enable innovation in agribusiness. It was a pioneer in the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an ever more inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company is the only one in the telecommunications sector to integrate B3's Novo Mercado, recognized as the highest level of corporate governance, in addition to being in the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) for 12 consecutive years, being an operator for more consecutive periods in this portfolio. It is also the first telephone company recognized by the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) with the "Pro-ethics" seal, an initiative that exists with the aim of promoting a more honest, ethical and transparent corporate environment. For more information, visit: https://www.tim.com.br

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

About Qwilt

Qwilt’s unique Edge Cloud Platform and Open Caching software solutions help Internet Service Providers address the dramatic growth of streaming media on their networks and the need for a low latency, high scale infrastructure to support future applications. Qwilt’s cloud managed open platform, running on commodity compute and storage infrastructure and deployed close to consumers, creates a massively distributed Edge Cloud that supports applications such as Open Caching, 4K Live Streaming, AR, VR, Self-Driving Cars and IoT. This low latency Edge Cloud architecture enables a high-quality streaming experience for consumers on a massive scale. A growing number of the world’s leading cable, telco and mobile service providers rely on Qwilt for Edge Cloud applications.

Qwilt is a Founding Member of the Streaming Video Alliance and a leader of the Open Caching industry movement. Founded in 2010 by industry veterans from Cisco and Juniper, Qwilt is backed by Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Ventures, Disrupt-ive, Innovation Endeavors, Marker and Redpoint Ventures. Learn more at www.qwilt.com.

About Digital Alpha

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC. (DA) is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure and services required by the digital economy, with a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. As part of this agreement, Digital Alpha has preferred access to Cisco’s pipeline of commercial opportunities requiring equity financing. Digital Alpha believes that it is the first fund focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including smart cities, next generation broadband networks, and enterprise data management and communication solutions. Digital Alpha was founded by Rick Shrotri, Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its first Fund – Digital Alpha Fund, LP – in 2017.

About Open Caching Architecture from the Streaming Video Alliance

Cisco and Qwilt’s content delivery solution is based on Open Caching specifications developed and approved by 60+ members of the Streaming Video Alliance (SVA) over the last five years. The Open Caching Working Group’s primary goal was to bring the streaming ecosystem together to create a new model for content delivery within internet service provider (ISP) networks. This industry initiative was driven by beliefs that building and operating content delivery technology closer to consumers will improve streaming quality and increase network capacity.

