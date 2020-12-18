Congratulatory message to those who stayed close to TOP AFRICA NEWS in 2020

As we conclude the year 2020, it is very important to thank everyone who participated in the TOP AFRICA NEWS (www.TopAfricaNews.com) activities because without the contribution of each of you, we would not have been able to achieve anything during the difficult times originating from the COVID 19 epidemic.

The Management of TOP AFRICA NEWS cannot distinguish in which manner everyone did this or that, but in general the role you played is largely based on the training provided “to our journalists so that they can become more professional, constructive ideas you gave and capacity building for TOP AFRICA NEWS journalists through a variety of network-based partnerships so that we can become quality information provider.”

There are also those who enabled this website to pay for the Internet cost throughout the whole year since it could have been difficult to find all resources alone as the time was not favoring the business as usual at TOPAFRICANEWS.COM.

“We also extend our thanks to those who were able to pass advertisements or advertorials on TOP AFRICA NEWS website even though there were not many but thank you for that contribution.”

Each of you should be proud to have played an active role in our news website performance in the manner described above or otherwise.

May God continue to help you in your daily activities and expand your services for the benefit of the Africa we want and we hope that the Partnership and advice for TOP AFRICA NEWS website will grow in 2021 more than ever.

Media Contact: DUSABEMUNGU Ange de la Victoire Managing Director www.TopAfricaNews.com Tel: +250 787105131 E-mail: vickange@gmail.com

About TOP AFRICA NEWS: Top Africa News.com (www.TopAfricaNews.com) is a Private shareholder Digital News Website managed by AFRICA NEWS DIGEST Ltd, a Domestic Company registered in Rwanda Development Board.

Available on www.TopAfricaNews.com, this website publishes stories from across Africa focusing on Environment, Natural resources, Livestock and Agriculture, Tourism and conservation, Youth, Sports and Culture, Peace Building, Health, Infrastructure and ICT, Security, Education, advocacy, Business and Banking.

The main objective of this website is to tell the World the real Africa’s Story from the real and reliable sources. We Publish News Stories, Supplements stories, advertorials, Feature stories among many others.

We are based in Kigali, Rwanda.