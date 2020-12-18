Using his personal experiences as a leader in business and sports, author offers a unique coaching pyramid

Paul Smith announces the release of ‘4D Pyramid Coaching for Sports and Business’

/EIN News/ -- PERTH, Australia, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There have been many people asking Paul Smith to write a book to impart his successful ways of coaching teams, running international business groups. It is for this reason he has written “4D Pyramid Coaching for Sports and Business” (published by Balboa Press AU) as his means of giving back to the areas of his life which have been so fulfilling.

In this book, Smith draws on his experience in the business and sporting worlds to show people how to grow themselves and the people they coach, manage and lead. Through real-life examples, he gives insight into how they can shift their focus away from just the outcomes and look at the mental side of their game.

This guide is filled with practical examples culled from all levels of sports and business, from school fields to international business forums. Smith lays out the four sides of his pyramid — profiling, confidence and resilience, awareness and goals and process — that will enable people to stick to the plan and allow the outcomes to take care of themselves.

“COVID-19 and lockdowns have thrown mental health issues across our screens. Resilience in particular has been challenged as lacking. This book shows what it is and how to grow it. You cannot buy it in a bottle,” Smith says. “It is written to provoke thought and reaction, not to spoon feed every answer. How do you learn without thinking for yourself? You seek guidance towards answers.”

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, Smith answers “A realization that everyone out there hears and sees you in a different way to how you see them. So seeing yourself from their eyes will help in getting things done that you wish accomplished together.” For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/813923-4d-pyramid-coaching-for-sports-and-business

“4D Pyramid Coaching for Sports and Business”

By Paul Smith

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781504323543

E-Book | 120 pages | ISBN 9781504323635

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Paul Smith attended school in Hong Kong and university in Australia. His professional life included an expat banking career in bullion and FX with stints in London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sydney. Leadership came naturally, culminating as Global Head of FX Derivatives. Smith has three sons and lives in Perth, West Australia. A keen photographer, he has shot many international sporting events.

Balboa Press Australia is a division of Hay House, Inc., a leading provider in publishing products that specialise in self-help and the mind, body and spirit genre. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the Author Solutions self-publishing model. For more information or to start publishing today, visit balboapress.com.au/ or call 1-800-844-925.

Attachment

Marketing Services Balboa Press AU 1-800-844-925 pressreleases@balboapress.com