New book offers principles and ideas on how to become a good dad

Craig Balcomb announces the release of ‘Daddyman: A Personal Guide to Being a Good Dad’

/EIN News/ -- PORT RICHEY, Fla., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The only way I succeeded in being a good parent was by wanting to be the best parent I could possibly be. Without that motivation, I never could have become a good dad. The starting point toward being a good parent is wanting to be a great dad to your children,” Craig Balcomb states.

“Daddyman: A Personal Guide to Being a Good Dad” (published by Xlibris) is designed as a guide to becoming a good, possibly a great, dad. It is not a book for answering problems from diaper rash to teething pain. It is a philosophy toward parenting aimed at putting in the positive frame of mind to help one becomes a good dad.

This book was written to fill a huge void in parenting resources for dads. While it is based on Balcomb’s own personal experiences and observations, these principles and ideas about positive parenting can be used and applied by any parent.

“No matter what your background, heritage or financial status, you have the ability to be a good dad.” Balcomb says. “Being rich will not make you a better parent. Nor will being physically strong or athletic. Being a good dad is measured by the amount of love, time and caring that you give your children.”

As a dad himself, Balcomb believes that one should regularly evaluate his effectiveness and continually strive to do a better job at it. He hopes the philosophy in this book will help dads become the good dad that they want to be and that the ideas he has laid out will help make their parenting journey easier. “I recommend reading this book all the way through the first time around. Then keep it handy, and pick it up periodically to read a chapter here and there for a quick reminder, motivation or point of reflection,” he concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/819968-daddyman

“Daddyman: A Personal Guide to Being a Good Dad”

By Craig Balcomb

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 92 pages | ISBN 9781664134287

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 92 pages | ISBN 9781664134263

E-Book | 92 pages | ISBN 9781664134270

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Craig Balcomb was born and raised in Ohio. He currently lives in Port Richey, Florida, where he continues to recover from a ruptured brain aneurysm and stroke he had in 2017. He has been a dad for 30 years. He has three grown daughters and two grandchildren. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Findlay and his master’s degree in education from the College of Mount St. Joseph in 2005. He is an avid comic book enthusiast and collector. He has also been involved as an actor and director in community theaters for over 20 years. He appeared on stage with his own dad in productions of “1776” and “Arsenic and Old Lace at the Fort Findlay Playhouse.” He worked as a motion picture extra in three films. He is a proud veteran actor of the outdoor drama “Tecumseh.”

Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 844-714-8691 to receive a free publishing guide.

