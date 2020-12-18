Craft Wine Market Size to Reach USD 48.77 Billion by 2027; Rising Demand for Exotic and Innovative Products to Aid Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the craft wine market report are A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery (United States), Chateau Niagara Winery (United States), ALDI Inc. (Essen, Germany), House of Saka (California, United States), Koi Zen Cellars (United States), LGI Wines (France), Auscraft Wine (Australia), CRFT Wines (Australia), Clover Hill Wines (Australia), Scotch Church Road Vineyard (United States), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global craft wine market size is set to gain traction from the increasing need to develop exotic and innovative products by infusing various ingredients in wine. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new study, titled, “Craft Wine Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Sparkling Wine, Still Wine, and Others), Flavor (Red Wine, White Wine, and Rose Wine), Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2020 – 2027.” The study further mentions that the market size stood at USD 35.39 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 48.77 billion by the end of 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Bars and Taprooms to Affect Growth Negatively

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the shutdown of various bars, restaurants, wineries, and taprooms across the globe because of stringent norms, such as lockdown and social distancing by governments. But, supermarkets and e-commerce platforms are offering home delivery services of craft wine and other alcoholic beverages in many countries. The market is set to gain momentum in a few more months.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Craft Wine Market are:

A Blooming Hill Vineyard & Winery (United States)

Chateau Niagara Winery (United States)

ALDI Inc. (Essen, Germany)

House of Saka (California, United States)

Koi Zen Cellars (United States)

LGI Wines (France)

Auscraft Wine (Australia)

CRFT Wines (Australia)

Clover Hill Wines (Australia)

Scotch Church Road Vineyard (United States)





How Did We Develop This Report?

We have conducted extensive primary and secondary research to collect all the information required for this report. Some of our authentic sources include Food Processing & Certification Bodies, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Codex Alimentarius, Institute of Food Technologists, Eurostat, and others. In addition to that, we have gathered information from press releases, reports, and websites of end-user facilities, especially food service providers and manufacturers.





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Usage of E-commerce Channels to Bolster Growth

Consumers nowadays are rapidly inclining towards beverages that have unique taste and are sophisticated. The International Wines and Spirits Record (U.K.) states that in the U.S., the consumption of premium-and-above wine surged by more than 5% in 2018. Besides, digitization is playing a significant role in educating the masses about various craft type of wines available in the market. Also, people are increasingly using e-commerce channels to purchase these drinks. These factors are expected to drive the craft wine market growth in the forthcoming years. However, the availability of other alcoholic beverages, such as craft spirits and craft beer in the market may hamper growth.





Segment

Sparkling Wine Segment to Grow Steadily Fueled by Availability in Various Flavors

Based on origin, the sparkling wine segment generated 40.79% in terms of the craft wine market share in 2019. This growth is attributable to the availability of these wines in numerous flavors, such as pear, citrus, blossom, and peach. They are also mildly sweet and possess a crisp acidity balance.





Regional Insights

Europe to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Rising Consumption in Celebratory Occasions

Geographically, in 2019, Europe held USD 21.36 billion in terms of revenue. The region is considered to be one of the major producers of this type of wine globally. Developed nations, such as Spain, Italy, Germany, and France are the significant wine-producing countries in this region. Coupled with this, the rising consumption of craft wine on multiple celebratory occasions would contribute to growth.

North America, on the other hand, is anticipated to remain in the second position owing to the high demand for craft beer and wine from consumers. In Asia Pacific, the increasing disposable incomes of the middle-class population, as well as the surging usage of westernized cultures would propel growth.





Detailed Table of Content:

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 4.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 4.5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 4.5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Craft Wine Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Sparkling Wine Still Wine Others By Flavour (Value) Red Wine White Wine Rose Wine By Distribution Channel (Value) On-Trade Off-Trade By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Developing Online Portals to Gain More Customers

The global market is fragmented with the presence of numerous manufacturers present worldwide. They are mainly focusing on developing unique flavors and launching online portals to help customers buy their in-house products.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

May 2020 : Craft Wine Association unveiled its latest website named Craftwine.org to serve small wineries. Through the website, the company is planning an online wine club and a new member portal with the ability to add special offers. It will also enable users to educate themselves about event production, distribution, legislative updates, and marketing.

: Craft Wine Association unveiled its latest website named Craftwine.org to serve small wineries. Through the website, the company is planning an online wine club and a new member portal with the ability to add special offers. It will also enable users to educate themselves about event production, distribution, legislative updates, and marketing. February 2018: The Craft Wine Association officially launched as a not-for-profit organization to support independent and small-scale wineries. It aims to connect with producers with craft wine lovers through outreach, education, and partnerships.





Read Press Release: