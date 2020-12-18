Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridgestone Settles Copyright Infringement Lawsuit in China

  • Bridgestone reached a judicial settlement in its lawsuit against a Jiangsu garment company in Suzhou Intermediate People's Court.
  • The lawsuit involved copyrights protecting Bridgestone's B-mark.
  • Bridgestone takes any unauthorized use or infringement of intellectual property seriously and will vigorously enforce its legal rights.

TOKYO (December 18, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced that it reached a judicial settlement by conciliation order as of December 2, 2020 with regard to the copyright infringement lawsuit filed by Bridgestone against a Jiangsu garment company in Suzhou Intermediate People's Court.

In September 2019, Bridgestone filed the Lawsuit claiming that the garment manufacturing, sales and promotion activities, both online and offline, conducted by the company infringed on Bridgestone's copyright in its B mark as a work of fine art. In an effort to quickly resolve the case, Bridgestone decided to enter into a judicial settlement whereby the company would pay Bridgestone 200,000 Chinese yuan (approx. 3.2 million Japanese yen)* and would abandon its trademark registration for the infringing mark.

Bridgestone takes any unauthorized use or infringement of its intellectual property seriously and will take all necessary legal steps to enforce its rights. With this level of vigilance, Bridgestone is prioritizing the safety and reliability associated with its products and maintaining and enhancing its hard-earned brand value.

* Amount is translated at a rate of 1 Chinese yuan to 16 Japanese Yen.

About Bridgestone Corporation: Bridgestone Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global company focused on delivering advanced mobility and solutions to customers around the world. In addition to tires and solutions for use in a wide variety of automotive and mobility applications, it also manufactures a broad range of diversified products, which include industrial rubber and chemical products and sporting goods. Bridgestone products are sold in over 150 nations and territories around the world.

