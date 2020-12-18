Tidings of Goodwill: AutoWranglers Founder Barry Barbee Teams With Ronald McDonald House Just In Time For The Holidays
AutoWranglers is donating to the Jacksonville Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Deck the Doors campaign to support ill children and their families.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to an analysis conducted by Columbia University, homelessness would increase by a whopping forty-percent by the end of this year alone. No thanks to rises in unemployment and Americans’ inability to make mortgage and rent payments, leaders are grappling with the devastating effects that inevitable evictions will have not only on citizens’ livelihoods and local economies but on the spread of COVID-19.
No stranger to unforeseen circumstances and lack of resources, Barry Barbee experienced some of the darkest periods of his life when his wife passed away from cancer shortly after giving birth to their second son born prematurely. Faced with financial devastation and on the verge of losing everything, the U.S. Army veteran found himself drowning in medical bills and unexpected funeral costs with nowhere to turn.
Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) took Barbee and his two boys in, simultaneously acting as a sanctuary and stepping stone for Barry to set the foundation for AutoWranglers. Realizing the worth of giving back to the community, he set out to create a business with a mission to treat others as he had been.
The value of giving back to the community is not lost on Barry who prioritizes redistributing resources to those who need it most. To date, Barry has donated over twenty-five hundred cars thanks to a program he has spearheaded as Director-at-Large of the National Auto Body Council.
Built on the same grit and compassion as its founder, AutoWranglers is an innovative brand that has flipped the script on classic car selling procedures. By streamlining the process of selling one’s car, AutoWranglers has perfected the formula by ensuring speed, efficiency, ease, and peace of mind.
This holiday season, AutoWranglers is coming full circle with their donation to the Jacksonville, Florida chapter of Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Deck the Doors campaign, an initiative to support ill children and their families depending on RMHC as a shining beacon of hope. Their donation will brighten the door of an RMHC family this holiday season with colorful paper light bulbs donning special messages to share love and recognition to ring in the Christmas spirit.
The Jacksonville chapter of RMHC, serving eleven-hundred families a year, has a mission to provide support towards the health and well-being of children by providing resources including lodging, transportation, meals, and care for those who have conditions that require they be near a hospital.
To give back to Ronald McDonald House Charities has been a dream come true for the entire AutoWranglers team, but especially to Barry who attributes his success and philanthropic endeavors to their services. By helping to get him back on his feet, Barry hopes that this initiative will inspire people everywhere to reflect this holiday season and beyond on how they can give back to their community.
They say it takes a village to raise a child. AutoWranglers believes that villages like that of RMHC only continue to stand when that child recognizes everything their community has done for them and gives a little back.
ABOUT AUTOWRANGLERS & RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES:
AutoWranglers is a groundbreaking service that makes selling one’s car easier than ever, regardless of the state it’s in. Guaranteeing top dollar for your car with top-dollar payouts in as little as ninety seconds, AutoWranglers will even pick up your car for free. AutoWranglers dedicates itself to giving back to its community whether it be donating vehicles for first responders’ extrication programs or members of communities who deserve the gift of transportation. Ronald McDonald House Charities is a resource with locations and programs nationwide aimed at helping children and their families receive the medical help they need by providing medical help, meals, lodging, and more! The ultimate mission of RMHC is to directly improve both the health and well-being of children as well as their families.
