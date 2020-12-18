Garvin Statement on the Nomination of Michael Regan to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Delaware Secretary of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Shawn M. Garvin, a former Regional Administrator of EPA Region 3, issued the following statement:

“I applaud the selection by President-Elect Biden of my state environmental colleague Secretary Michael Regan to lead the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. I’m especially pleased that EPA will be led by someone from a coastal state facing the same climate-related issues as Delaware. Secretary Regan’s career — at the EPA, in the non-profit and private sectors, and currently as the leader of the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality — gives him the experience and skill to address the challenges of environmental justice, climate change, safe and clean water, and cleaner air, just to name a few. His reliance on science and the rule of law, along with his compassion and understanding, make him the right person at this critical moment for our country and our planet. I congratulate Secretary Regan and commend President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris for this nomination.”

