Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,785 in the last 365 days.

Temporary single-lane reopening of SR 203 near Carnation begins Saturday, Dec. 19

Frances Fedoriska, communications, 206-440-4690

Forecast prompts suspension of work, opening of a single lane near Northeast Stillwater Hill Road

CARNATION – One lane of State Route 203 between Northeast Stillwater Hill Road and Northeast 88th Street will temporarily reopen at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, to provide an alternative route for travelers ahead of forecasted flooding of the Snoqualmie River this weekend.

A signal will alternate traffic through the single open lane until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On that date, the highway will close again to provide a safe space for crews to finish repairs. A signed detour will again route travelers around this closure of State Route 203 between Carnation and Duvall.

Project progress

Since closing the highway on Dec. 1, contractor crews installed eight drainage systems under SR 203 and in the hillside above to repair a February slide that caused part of the highway to sink. When the highway closes again on Monday, Jan. 4, crews will remove old, damaged asphalt and pave the new roadway.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.

You just read:

Temporary single-lane reopening of SR 203 near Carnation begins Saturday, Dec. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.