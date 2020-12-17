Temporary single-lane reopening of SR 203 near Carnation begins Saturday, Dec. 19

Frances Fedoriska, communications, 206-440-4690

Forecast prompts suspension of work, opening of a single lane near Northeast Stillwater Hill Road

CARNATION – One lane of State Route 203 between Northeast Stillwater Hill Road and Northeast 88th Street will temporarily reopen at noon Saturday, Dec. 19, to provide an alternative route for travelers ahead of forecasted flooding of the Snoqualmie River this weekend.

A signal will alternate traffic through the single open lane until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. On that date, the highway will close again to provide a safe space for crews to finish repairs. A signed detour will again route travelers around this closure of State Route 203 between Carnation and Duvall.

Project progress

Since closing the highway on Dec. 1, contractor crews installed eight drainage systems under SR 203 and in the hillside above to repair a February slide that caused part of the highway to sink. When the highway closes again on Monday, Jan. 4, crews will remove old, damaged asphalt and pave the new roadway.

All lanes are scheduled to reopen by Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.