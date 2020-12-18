HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Dec. 17, 2020

Governor’s Office:

17th Emergency Proclamation Reduces Quarantine Period

Gov. David Ige has signed a 17th COVID-19 emergency proclamation reducing the state’s mandatory self-quarantine period for travelers entering the state and traveling between counties from 14 to 10 days. The new policy took effect today. The change is based on this month’s updated recommendations issued by the CDC and the DOH.

“A 10-day self-quarantine period allows us to control the spread of COVID-19 in the community while balancing the need to address the mental and emotional health issues caused by isolation, to improve compliance, and to lessen the economic hardship for those unable to return to work. We will continue to assess the situation and make decisions based on evidence and the advice of our health experts,” said Gov. Ige.

In addition, the proclamation extends a moratorium on evictions for renters and lifts the suspension on motor vehicle inspections. The 17th emergency proclamation is in effect until Feb. 14, 2021, which is 60 days from the date of the governor’s signature. See the full proclamation here: https://governor.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/2012088-ATG_Seventeenth-Proclamation-Related-to-the-COVID-19-Emergency-distribution-signed.pdf

Department of Health:

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Two Additional Deaths on O‘ahu and 142 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Statewide

DOH is reporting two (2) additional COVID-19 deaths today. Both are men who had been hospitalized with underlying conditions.

142 additional coronavirus cases were reported today. This report includes cases up until Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Dec. 15, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 113 16,656 Hawai‘i 16 1,763 Maui 7 735 Kaua‘i 1 135 Moloka‘i 0 22 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 5 314 Total Cases 142 19,731++ Deaths 2 280

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2020 – Hawai‘i-3, Maui-4, O‘ahu-46, Kaua’i‘-0

++As a result of updated information, one (1) case from Maui was recategorized to Kaua‘i; one (1) case from O‘ahu was recategorized to Hawai‘i; one (1) case from Hawai‘i was recategorized to out-of-state; and one (1) case from Hawai‘i was dropped from the counts.

36,000 Doses of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Expected to Arrive This Month

Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char released the following statement following an important committee recommendation that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration grant Emergency Use Authorization for the Moderna mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine:

“Today’s vote will likely lead to the FDA authorizing a second vaccine to help safeguard our community,” said Dr. Char. “It was vitally important for this committee of scientists and clinicians to complete an in-depth review of this vaccine. That review involved a clinical trial of more than 30,000 people. It gives us confidence about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy. Due to its storage requirements, this vaccine is easier to ship and store than the vaccine already in use.”

Today’s news follows the arrival of additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which were distributed to healthcare facilities across O‘ahu to be shared with their network of facilities including those on the neighbor islands. Together, more than 81,000 doses of both vaccines are expected to arrive in Hawai‘i in December. Read the full release: https://hawaiicovid19.com/fda-panel-recommends-granting-emergency-use-authorization-of-moderna-covid-19-vaccine/

Weekly COVID-19 Cluster Report

DOH’s six-page weekly cluster report is attached with this Daily News Digest.

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/files/2020/12/Hawaii_COVID-19_Weekly_Cluster_Report_17DEC20_SK.pdf

Healthcare Association of Hawai‘i:

Department of Public Safety :

Inmate and Staff Testing Continues

Surge testing of inmates and staff at facilities statewide is ongoing. Halawa Correctional Facility reports two (2) more positive staff cases. The active positive staff count is now 35 and the active positive inmate count remains unchanged at 177. The Waiawa Correctional Facility reports nine (9) inmate recoveries, lowering the total active positive inmate cases to 11, including two (2) in the hospital. The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) reported nine (9) negative inmate test results and one (1) negative staff result. There are only three (3) active positive inmates at OCCC. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

9,600 Passengers Arrive on Wednesday

Yesterday, a total of 9,600 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 4,344 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 1,315 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Department of Land and Natural Resources:

Famous Diamond Head State Monument Reopened Today

After a nine-month-long closure, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Diamond Head State Monument reopened today. In addition to new measures to reduce crowding on the summit trail, in the pedestrian tunnel, and throughout the iconic state park, the Division of State Parks has posted twenty signs reminding people to always practice now-common health protection measures during their visits to Diamond Head. Read the full release here:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/12/17/nr20-200/

Helpful Resources

Trusted Testing and Travel Partners:

The state of Hawai‘i only accepts Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a certified Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) lab test results from Trusted Testing and Travel Partners. For the full list of domestic trans-Pacific, inter-county, international and airline partners or information on how to become a Trusted Testing Partner, go to:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel-partners/

Safe Travels Hawai‘i Program: Program overview: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/

FAQs: https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/faqs/

Email: [email protected]

Call Center Number: 1-800-GO-HAWAII

COVID-19 Expanded Dashboard (Tables, Charts, and Visualizations):

https://hawaiicovid19.com/data-dashboard/

Safe Travels Digital Platform:

https://hawaiicovid19.com/travel/data/

Trans-Pacific Passenger Arrivals Statistics:

https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Kaua‘i County: Kaua‘i COVID-19 webpage: https://www.kauai.gov/COVID-19 To report violators: https://www.kauai.gov/KPD-Online-Reporting

Rest, Test, Enjoy! Voluntary visitor post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/visitorposttest

Resident post-travel test: https://www.kauai.gov/residentposttest

Maui County: Maui County travel and COVID-19 information: https://www.mauicounty.gov

To report violators: (808) 244-6400 or [email protected]

Hawai‘i County: Hawai‘i County COVID-19 webpage: https://coronavirus-response-county-of-hawaii-hawaiicountygis.hub.arcgis.com/pages/travel

Critical infrastructure and medical travel request: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e2f4ce19aa854964a8fd60bec7fbe78c To report violators: 808-935-3311

City & County of Honolulu: Honolulu COVID-19 webpage: oneoahu.org Interisland passengers arriving on O‘ahu are not subject to the mandatory quarantine. To report violators: 808-723-3900 or [email protected]

Media Contact:

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Joint Information Center

(808) 636-8194

[email protected]