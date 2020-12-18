MONTREAL, QUéBEC, CANADA , December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Individuals who wish to learn about the most unique dishes available in Montreal, including poutine, can now take advantage of a brand-new, free online resource—a blog microsite—by Montreal enthusiast Rick Andreoli Montreal.

The new website can be found at http://www.enricoandreolimontreal.com/. Andreoli said he developed the website with the aim of giving tourists in Montreal a sneak peek at some of the most exciting dishes available in the Canadian city. For instance, Montreal tourists may be interested in sampling a delectable dish known as Quebecois poutine. A poutine that is especially worth trying is one by a celebrity known as Martin Picard, according to Andreoli. He said that this dish’s fatty flavors and decadence make it one of Montreal’s most beloved dishes.

However, poutine is not the only plate in Montreal that Andreoli highlights on his website. He also calls attention to the scrumptious dishes that can be found at some of the city’s top-ranking restaurants. For instance, readers can learn more about the minimalistic-looking yet taste bud–tantalizing plates available at a posh and relaxing restaurant known as Hélicoptère.

Another restaurant known for serving up the best dishes around Montreal is Sandwicherie Sue. This restaurant is essentially a fancier version of Vietnam’s traditional banh mi dish. The earthy flavors of Hoogan et Beaufort’s meals also stand out to Canadians and tourists from other parts of the globe, according to Andreoli. Meanwhile, for people who enjoy Syrian-Armenian cuisine, Alep may be a top eatery choice. In addition, customers seeking comfort food–type items can take full advantage of the cozy and easy-to-appreciate Montreal Plaza.

No matter what they may be in the mood for, visitors to Montreal can rest assured that they will find the perfect cuisines to suit their unique tastes—and more, according to Rick Andreoli Montreal.