Sunshine Coast Announces New Post on Addiction Therapy and the Relationship between ADHD and Addiction
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a best-in-class alcohol, drug, PTSD, and trauma treatment centre based in British Columbia, Canada.
ADHD is one of the most common psychological afflictions in modern Canada.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunshine Coast Health Centre (https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/), a top-rated drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment program for men in British Columbia and throughout Canada, is proud to announce a new post on ADHD and addiction. The Centre focuses on addiction treatments, most commonly to drugs and alcohol, and the post focuses attention on the specific issue of ADHD (Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder).
“ADHD is one of the most common psychological afflictions in modern Canada,” explained Casey Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer. “Our therapeutic approach takes a well-rounded, holistic view of the client and has him work as a full partner. If a client is diagnosed with ADHD, we work hard on that issue as well as any other interrelated issues that may be connected to addiction as well as drug, alcohol, or substance abuse.”
Interested persons can read the post at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/adhd-and-addiction/. The post explains that there are genetic factors at play when it comes to ADHD. The combination of heredity and environment has a central role in its development. Recent studies have found that the likelihood of someone with ADHD misusing substances is shockingly high. Impulsivity is one of the many metrics used to determine if someone has ADHD. It may also be the most important piece in the link between ADHD and addictive behaviours. Exploring impulsivity will help both therapists and clients better understand this connection.
On that page, the interested person can also click up via the menu and read the information page on the Centre's innovative, non-12 step approach to addiction therapy at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/our-approach/. That page highlights the Centre's four-pronged approach focused on the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual elements of recovery. Another good resource is the page on drug and alcohol treatment at https://www.sunshinecoasthealthcentre.ca/drug-alcohol-treatment/. Finally, the interested person or loved one can reach out to the Centre for a confidential one-on-one consultation. Women who are looking for addiction treatment options are encouraged to visit the Centre's co-affiliated website at https://georgiastraitwomensclinic.ca/.
Sunshine Coast Health Centre is a 47-bed drug and alcohol rehabilitation facility exclusively designed for men, officially opened on the 15th of March 2004. The Centre has a philosophy of care that goes beyond just addiction to include personal transformation based on three key therapeutic principles: interpersonal relatedness, self definition (autonomy & competence), and intrinsic motivation. The Centre offers both drug rehabilitation and alcohol treatment near Vancouver, BC, but serving patients across Canada, particularly British Columbia and Alberta and cities such as Calgary, Edmonton and Red Deer. Sunshine Coast Health Centre uses a form of drug rehabilitation based on the research of Viktor Frankl and methodology of Paul T.P. Wong, namely 'Meaning Centered Therapy'.
