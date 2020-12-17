Boil Water Notice Issued for Rocky Mountain Water Co Kiosk Customers

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers to discard or boil water from the Rocky Mountain Water Co. that was sold at four kiosks in North Providence and Pawtucket.

Four public water systems, Rocky Mountain Spring Water Co – Armistice, Rocky Mountain Spring Water Co – Front Street, Rocky Mountain Spring Water Co – North Providence, and Rocky Mountain Spring Water Co – Pawtucket, are required to issue a boil water notice to their customers because E. coli bacteria was found in raw and treated samples collected on December 14 at one of the springs that serves the water supply and two of the kiosks. Total coliform bacteria were found in the other two kiosks.

The four kiosks are located at: • 295 Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket; • 271 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket; • 172 Front St., Lincoln; and • 1655 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence.

These are kiosks that dispense water where customers can fill up their own personal containers. Water received from these kiosks between Friday, December 11, 2020, and Thursday, December 17, 2020, should be discarded or boiled before consumption.

RIDOH is also advising all customers of the Rocky Mountain Water Co kiosks to discard their personal water collection containers and replace with new ones from an alternate source. Water should not be collected from these kiosks until RIDOH approves the boil water order to be lifted at these locations. Additional information can be found on the RIDOH Center for Drinking Water Quality website at http://www.health.ri.gov/water/for/consumersduringemergency/.

The boil water order will remain in effect until the water system investigates the source of the bacteria, completes corrective actions including disinfection of the water system and spring, collects three consecutive days of absent bacteria samples, and RIDOH notifies the water system officials that the boil water notice can be rescinded.

Customers with questions should contact Edward Rose at 781-749-4849.