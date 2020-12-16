Ca. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Case of Woman Convicted in USC Student’s Murder

The California Supreme Court refused Wednesday to review the case of a young woman who is awaiting re-sentencing for her involvement as a 16-year-old in the beating death of a USC graduate student from China.
Dec 16, 2020
