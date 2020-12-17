For Immediate Release: 12/11/2020

PRESS RELEASE

State Ethics Commission files lawsuit against Council for a Competitive New Mexico to enforce the Campaign Reporting Act

Albuquerque, NM, December 11, 2020 – Today the State Ethics Commission filed a lawsuit against the Council for a Competitive New Mexico (“CCNM”) to enforce the disclosure provisions of the Campaign Reporting Act. CCNM spent more than $130,000 for political advertisements and telephone calls seeking to influence the outcome of the 2020 Democratic Party primary election for four Senate districts. But CCNM has repeatedly refused requests from the Secretary of State and the State Ethics Commission to disclose who funded those advertisements and calls. In 2019, the Legislature amended the Campaign Reporting Act to shine light on “dark money” in New Mexico’s elections, requiring groups that pay for advertisements or advocacy in support of candidates to be minimally transparent about who funded those efforts. The Campaign Reporting Act allows New Mexicans to know who funds efforts to influence their votes, and groups, like CCNM, must tell them.

Click here to read the State Ethics Commission’s complaint.

Click here to download a copy of this press release.

CONTACT: Jeremy D. Farris, Executive Director jeremy.farris@state.nm.us 505.490.0951