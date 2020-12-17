Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Tulsa Dental Practice that Cares - Tulsa Dental Center Provides Care for the Whole Family

Tulsa Dental Center provides dental care for the entire family

Tulsa Dental Center provides dental care for the entire family

Joanna Roulston, DDS is a life-long resident of the Tulsa area

Joanna Roulston, DDS is a life-long resident of the Tulsa area

Tulsa Dental Centers team of professional staff makes you feel at home.

Tulsa Dental Centers team of professional staff makes you feel at home.

Driven by passion and health, Tulsa Dental Center has a highly-trained and dedicated staff of professionals want to give you a beautiful smile.

We feel that financial considerations should not be an obstacle to dental care.”
— Joanna Roulston, DDS
TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Driven by passion and health, Tulsa Dental Center has a highly-trained and dedicated staff of professionals that want nothing more than to give you a beautiful smile.

Privately owned by onsite dentist, Joanna K. Roulston, DDS, a life-long resident of the Tulsa area, Roulston doesn’t need to deal with corporate red tape. She owns the company and takes great pride in providing individualized care for her patients.

•What we specialize in

Tulsa Dental Center specializes in onsite extractions and implants. We also offer Invisalign -- a custom made series of clear aligners that gently move your teeth into alignment.

•Tulsa Dental Center files with most insurance carriers

Tulsa Dental Center takes most insurance, and we feel that financial considerations should not be an obstacle to dental care. Our expert administrative team works diligently to manage successful financial arrangements for our patients. We also offer Oklahoma Soonercare and CareCredit, an outside lending agency that can finance your treatment.

•Making a difference in the community

Tulsa Dental Center also believes in giving back to the community. The Covid-19 pandemic has led to heartbreak, layoffs, unemployment, and depression, especially in the local music community.

The dentist’s office has teamed with “The Red Dirt Relief Fund,” a non-profit organization to help local musicians pay bills and expenses during a time when they cannot play music venues due to social distancing restrictions.

Joanna Roulston, DDS
Tulsa Dental Center
+1 918-446-6100
email us here
Tulsa Dental Center Gives Back | Red Dirt Relief

A Tulsa Dental Practice that Cares - Tulsa Dental Center Provides Care for the Whole Family

