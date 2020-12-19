Wayne Shulick Aims to Improve Post-Corona Nightlife

Serial entrepreneur Wayne Shulick is preparing to launch an innovation in nightlife and nightclubs that will shake up the nighttime scene around the nation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the world continues to struggle through the COVID0-19 pandemic, Wayne Shulick is already focused on what comes next.Having built several successful nightclubs that are still considered innovators, Wayne Shulick is now looking at a new club concept to launch in LA and then take across the rest of the nation."I'm excited about this. I have some revolutionary ideas which I cannot go into detail about right now. I can tell you this is going to change the face of nightlife across the nation," he said.The founder of the legendary Denim Lounge in Philadelphia, Wayne Shulick learned a few things about what is needed to be successful. His experiences there, and the phenomenal success of the Denim Lounge, set his mind on new paths and new ideas.One thing Wayne Shulick is willing to say about the new venture is the necessity of a thriving network. The ability to create a useful network of people who are influencers and decision makers is vital. These people will bring in more of their own and the result is an explosion of interest. Wayne Shulick said he cannot stress enough how important solid connections are. His previous efforts in the nightclub and fashion industries leveraged the influence of his network to achieve the monumental success he enjoyed."If you can bring people with you on your rise to the top, it is easier to get there. Your network is a foundation you build on. The people you bring will promote you and your work," Wayne Shulick said.He pointed to other legends in the nightclub, fashion and entrepreneur world like the late Andy Warhol. Warhol combined all three in ways the world has never seen and has rarely seen since. Decades after his demise, people still marvel at the things he created. Wayne Shulick is one who admires Warhol's work."Can Warhol be topped? Yes. Can someone do it better than Warhol? Yes. It just takes the right person at the right moment with the right ideas and the right network," Wayne Shulick said. The post COVID-19 world is stage on which I shall launch my marvels. People already know they want something new, but they do not know exactly what. I am going to deliver something that will give them more than they expected."For more information about Wayne Shulick and his enterprises, visit him on LinkedIn.