Komutel’s Recording Software, Komlog, Release 1.18 Now Compatible with KENWOOD KAIROS DMR

/EIN News/ -- ST-GEORGES, Québec, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komutel, a leading unified communication solution developer, today announced that its recording software Komlog can now interface with the KENWOOD KAIROS DMR solution from EFJohnson, a JVCKENWOOD company. KAIROS repeaters are the ideal platform for any DMR application, from simple stand-alone sites to large nationwide systems.



Komlog is a web-based recording application known for its ease of use and versatility, and it is now compliance-tested with KAIROS DMR.

Quotes:

"We are very proud that our recording software Komlog can now interface with KENWOOD KAIROS DMR. Komlog is a powerful solution for enterprises of all sizes as it is the key to efficient communications. With this testing, customers can confidently use Komlog to capture audio and metadata from their KAIROS DMR systems."

-- Richard Poulin, CEO, Komutel

About Komutel

Komutel is an Enterprise Communication Software Developer, specializing in the development and marketing of open-ended and innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector. Komutel, leader in network and platform integration solutions (IT, VoIP, UC, Voice Mail, Mobility, Radio), is a recognized provider of user-friendly, versatile and value-added solutions. Komutel customers span across many industry sectors such as Health Care, Finance, Insurance, Public Safety, Education and more. Komutel "Kloud" solutions' portfolio includes: call center applications, Inbound Intelligence Integration, CDR reporting, PC Consoles, IVR, Call Recording, as well as various business specific modules, respectively maximizing communication performance in their industry sectors. Komutel suite of products, available in the "cloud" or as a premise based, reinvents the basics and adds significant meaning to customers' unified communications solutions. For more information, visit our website: www.komutel.com

About EF Johnson Technologies, Inc.

EF Johnson Technologies, Inc. is an independent subsidiary of JVCKENWOOD Corporation. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, EFJohnson focuses on innovating, developing and marketing the highest quality secure communications solutions to organizations whose mission is to protect and save lives. Our customers include first responders in public safety and public service, the federal government, and industrial organizations. For more information, visit www.efjohnson.com .

About JVCKENWOOD Corporation

JVCKENWOOD is a global manufacturer specializing in Automotive and Professional System Solutions. JVCKENWOOD operates four business segments, Car Electronics, Professional Systems, Optical & Audio, and Entertainment Software with image, sound, and radio technologies, as well as infotainment and visual software. JVCKENWOOD creates excitement and peace of mind while aiming to achieve profitable growth and become a business group that is widely trusted by society. For more information, visit https://www.jvckenwood.com/en.html .