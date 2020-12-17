GCT Deltaport Celebrates Completion of Final Tracks at Deltaport Intermodal Rail Yard

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, BC, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCT Canada is pleased to announce the completion of the final two tracks of the GCT Deltaport Intermodal Rail Yard Expansion Project, which sets GCT Deltaport apart as the most efficient and capable ship-to-rail discharge facility in the world.

The GCT Deltaport Intermodal Rail Yard Expansion Project is the second, $300 million privately-funded stage of the multi-phased expansion Deltaport Terminal Road and Rail Improvement Project (DTRRIP), a collaboration with the Port Authority and the Province of British Columbia. The densification approach to this project demonstrates GCT’s commitment to increasing capacity within our existing footprint and minimizing operational and environmental impacts on the surrounding community.

This project also ensures B.C. remains competitive to meet projected carrier rail demand for the Canadian and US markets, without any impact to local road traffic. Further, the GCT Deltaport Intermodal Rail Yard Expansion Project:

Improves safety;

Increases rail capacity enabling sustainable intermodal cargo growth;

Improves operational performance and provide surge and recovery capacity;

Decreases noise and greenhouse gas emissions with the introduction of modernized electric CRMGs; and

Reduces light pollution as a result of the new energy-efficient LED lights.

As the premier ship-to-rail terminal on the continent, rail handling capacity at GCT Deltaport has increased by more than 50% due to the project. The total terminal capacity is now 2.4 million TEUs annually. This state-of-the-art, fully operational rail yard provides necessary surge capacity and added certainty on transit and dwell times for our customers.

“Integrity and reliability of the supply chain is more important than ever as affirmed by the events of this year. The completion of this project will provide our customers and Canadians with the peace of mind to know that GCT has the capacity and capability to get them what they need when they need it. GCT Deltaport Rail Yard is fully operational and ready for Canadian winters”, says Doron Grosman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Global Container Terminals Inc.”

As a Canada Port Authority, we're mandated to protect the environment and consider communities that neighbour the port, while ensuring port infrastructure is in place to handle our country's expected growth in trade. GCT's completion of its intermodal rail yard expansion is a welcome achievement towards that effort, demonstrating the port's readiness to grow with trade demand,” says Peter Xotta, Vice President, Planning and Operations, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

Media photo assets are available for download:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/axqblw6mljgeiuu/AAD504oj8fkZ_avOMqK7775_a?dl=0

About GCT Global Container Terminals Inc.

Headquartered in Vancouver, BC, GCT Global Container Terminals Inc. operates Green Marine certified terminals in two principal North American ports. For over a century, GCT has sustainably grown with innovative technology and our industry-leading Global Commitment to the environment and community. On the West Coast, GCT Canada operates two gateway terminals: GCT Vanterm and GCT Deltaport in Vancouver and Delta, BC. These two West Coast terminals provide customers and ocean carriers with reliable and convenient access to all the major Asia-Pacific trade lanes.

Background:

GCT Deltaport rail yard is fully operational and ready for a Canadian winter

The final two tracks were installed in late summer 2020, bringing the total number of tracks to seven

GCT Canada is more equipped than ever to handle cargo surges with a more efficient track configuration, modern semi-automated cranes, and remote operating centers

North America’s largest, most modern, technologically advanced facility of its kind

completion of the $300M project brings online 1.9M TEU in annual rail capacity

Record-breaking productivity since going fully operational (in late August) (builds 45,000 to 55,000 footage of train)

Investment maximizes Safety, Environmental & Community Benefits

Enhances safety by removing worker and machinery interaction and in 2019, the project won an IHCA International and TT Innovation in Safety Award – recognizing safety innovation in the global freight supply chain

Another successful densification project increases the capacity of the terminal by 50% without increasing the footprint

Fully electrified operation; decreased noise and GHG emissions

New energy-efficient LEF lights, reducing light pollution

Improved operational procedures reduce equipment travel time and emissions

GCT wants to continue to make private sector investments to ensure that Vancouver is the port of choice and remains competitive vis a vis other jurisdictions for transpacific trade.

Learn more about this project at:

https://youtu.be/nYjwa-kLduQ

For more information on GCT’s ongoing investments to improve the gateway, visit our projects page:

https://globalterminalscanada.com/projectupdates/



