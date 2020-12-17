Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Revision to December 2020 Distribution for Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. announced today a revision to the December 2020 distribution rate for Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund (ETF ticker: MJJ). The press release on December 16, 2020 reported a distribution of $0.0450 per unit.

The distribution for Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF units has been revised to $0.1500 per unit. There was no change to the ex-distribution date of December 24, 2020.

The following table reflects the revised distribution rates per unit:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Distribution per Unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Purpose Marijuana Opportunities Fund – ETF Units NEO:MJJ $0.1500 12/29/2020 01/08/2021 Quarterly

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $10 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.


