Silk Road Medical to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Silk Road Medical’s management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.

About Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company’s flagship procedure, TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR), is clinically proven to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor Contact:
Lynn Lewis or Caroline Paul
Gilmartin Group
investors@silkroadmed.com


