Chembio Diagnostics Appoints David Acheson, M.D. to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of David Acheson, M.D. to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are pleased to welcome David to our Board of Directors. He adds directly applicable expertise in public health and infectious disease management to our leadership team, and we are confident his perspective will contribute meaningfully to our long-term value creation strategy,” said Katherine L. Davis, Chair of Chembio's Board of Directors. “We look forward to his leadership and insights as we enter the next phase of growth for Chembio.”

Dr. David Acheson has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Acheson Group since founding the global food safety consulting group in 2013. Previously he served as a Partner and Managing Director of Leavitt Partners, where he founded and managed the firm’s food safety services business. Prior to his industry roles, Dr. Acheson served at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for eight years in various positions, progressing from Chief Medical Officer of the Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition to Associate Commissioner for Foods. Dr. Acheson began his career practicing medicine in the United Kingdom and later at the New England Medical Center, where he also served as an Associate Professor for Tufts University while researching foodborne pathogens.

Dr. Acheson received his Medical Doctor degree from the University of London Medical School. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians (London) and the Infectious Disease Society of America.

“The unique features and versatility of Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology platform make it uniquely suited for use across the entire healthcare landscape. This is a transformational time for the diagnostics industry as the global COVID-19 pandemic sheds light on the true value of point-of-care testing,” said Dr. Acheson. “I believe the DPP platform can not only make an impact as a COVID-19 testing solution but also be leveraged to offer innovative diagnostic tests for the future. I am excited about the opportunity ahead for Chembio and to work with this team to drive the adoption of the technology in the US and around the world.”

About the DPP Rapid Test Platform

Chembio’s proprietary DPP technology platform provides high-quality, rapid diagnostic results in 15 to 20 minutes using a small drop of blood from the fingertip or alternative samples. Through advanced multiplexing, the DPP platform can detect up to eight, distinct test results from a single patient sample, delivering greater clinical value than other rapid tests. For certain applications, Chembio’s easy-to-use, highly portable, battery-operated DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer then reports accurate results in approximately 15 seconds, making it well-suited for decentralized testing where real-time results enable patients to be clinically assessed while they are still on-site. Objective results produced by the DPP Micro Reader reduce the possibility of the types of human error that can be experienced in the visual interpretations required by many rapid tests.

Chembio’s portfolio of DPP-based point-of-care tests with FDA regulatory approvals include the DPP HIV-Syphilis System (PMA approved), DPP HIV 1/2 Assay (PMA approved and CLIA waived), DPP Zika IgM System (510(k)), and DPP Ebola Antigen System (EUA). Additionally, DPP-based tests have received regulatory approvals from the World Health Organization, CE-Mark, Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA), and other global organizations, where they aid in the detection and diagnosis of several other critical diseases and conditions.

All DPP tests are developed and manufactured in the United States and are the subject of a range of domestic and global patents and patents pending.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio is a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on detecting and diagnosing infectious diseases, including COVID-19, sexually transmitted disease, and fever and tropical disease. Coupled with Chembio’s extensive scientific expertise, its novel DPP technology offers broad market applications beyond infectious disease. Chembio’s products are sold globally, directly and through distributors, to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers. Learn more at www.chembio.com.

DPP is Chembio’s registered trademark, and the Chembio logo is Chembio’s trademark. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this release without ® or ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that Chembio will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademark.

