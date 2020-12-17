Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Cameron County

December 17, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division Of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Harlingen to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. The infusion center, which began accepting patients today, has been provided with bamlanivimab to treat patients, who meet certain criteria, with a referral from a hospital or doctor. This infusion center has been established through a partnership between TDEM, Cameron County, the City of Harlingen, and other cities located within the county.

"This infusion center will aid in reducing hospitalizations throughout Cameron County and allow Texans to recover more quickly from COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our local and federal partners for working with us to meet the needs of our communities and establish these centers where they are needed most."