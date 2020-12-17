Constellis company Triple Canopy wins position on $15 billion State Department WPS III IDIQ contract

The U.S. Department of State has awarded Constellis company Triple Canopy a position on their Worldwide Protective Services III (WPS III) IDIQ contract beginning February 2021.

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, VA, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the Department of State (DOS) awarded the company a 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) WPS III contract, with a $15 billion IDIQ ordering ceiling, scheduled to start in February 2021.

Under this multiple-award contract, Constellis will provide armed personal protective, static guard, and team-based emergency response security services for the DOS worldwide, focusing primarily on DOS requirements in high-threat overseas locations.

As the premier global provider of high-end security solutions, Constellis company Triple Canopy has been supporting the State Department for over 15 years.

“We are truly honored to be selected by the Department of State to help secure their vital missions overseas for the next decade," said Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis. “The State Department performs critically important work in high-threat regions, and we’re extraordinarily proud to be a part of their trusted team.”

About Constellis

In an ever-changing and complex world, security enables innovation, leads to opportunity, and drives progress. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and humanitarian solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Constellis is fiercely committed to the success of our customers and partners.

Constellis 1 866 996 3599 mediarelations@constellis.com