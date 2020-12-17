Chief Marketer Names Borenstein Group, B2G Marketing Agency, A Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 Brand Engagement Agencies
Chief Marketer Names Borenstein Group, B2G Marketing Agency, A Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 Brand Engagement Agencies
Chief Marketer Names Borenstein Group, B2G Marketing Agency, Among Top 2021 Chief Marketer 200 Brand Engagement Agencies.
At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful branding is building digital trust. If you can’t build it, you can be the most innovative and still lose the battle.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Borenstein Group, a leading B2B and B2G digital marketing agency, was named a Top Marketing Agency in 2021 by CHIEF MARKETER magazine. It announced in its newly released Top 2021 CHIEF MARKETER 200 Brand Engagement and Experience Agencies. Chief Marketer is a leading publisher for Fortune 1000 marketers. Chief Marketer is also the industry’s only comprehensive list of the best engagement and activation agencies across 11 partner categories and specialties that shine a spotlight on the fastest-growing marketing channels.
— Mr. Gal S. Borenstein, CEO
Chief Marketer’s Editorial Board Stated, “Others may be as creative, but not many have Borenstein Group’s knowledge of the defense, energy and aerospace markets. Based in Washington, DC, specialties include integrated digital marketing communications in the supply chain, systems integration, IT, homeland security, defense, intelligence, telecom, and aerospace in a complex B2B and B2G terrain. Then there’s founder Gal Borenstein’s ability to convert abstract missions into action plans that boost clients’ bottom lines, and industry accolades for work like the branding campaign Amentum, which included TV ads, website, corporate identity, and a new name and logo for the defense contractor.”
The CM200 features editorial listings and coverage of agencies spanning 11 categories, including Experiential, Sports & Entertainment, Promotion, Retail/Shopper, Digital/Content, Social Media, Design and Innovation, B2B Demand Gen, B2B Brand Engagement Marketing, B2B Experiential Marketing, and Martech. Editorial profiles include details on core capabilities and specializations, examples of outstanding work, insights on culture and people, client examples, and RFP contact information.
Chief Marketer’s editors accepted applications from across the country for the CM200 earlier this fall. Winners were selected based on several criteria, including insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts and ideas moving the industry forward. The 200 agencies selected for this year’s program are thought leaders in their craft and representative of the best marketing industry.
In an interview with Chief Marketer, Mr. Gal Borenstein, Founder & CEO of Borenstein Group, stated, “At Borenstein Group, we believe that the most important imperative to successful B2B and B2G branding is building digital trust. For example, in B2B or B2G, when you’re trying to win a three to a five-year contract for services or products you’re selling. We found that the most critical word that defines your digital brand at the end of the day is trust. If you can’t build trust, you can be the best and wisest and most innovative company, but you will lose the battle if you don’t create the right quotient of trust in that theater of being evaluated.”
For more information, visit www.BorensteinGroup.com or contact us at 703-385-8178x70.
Gal S Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+ 17033858178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn