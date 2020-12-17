Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Energy Department Announces New Funding Opportunity for Small Business Research and Development Projects

On Monday, December 14, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) released its FY 2021 Phase I Release 2 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase I Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA).  

Eligible small business can apply to receive approximately $200,000 to test their innovative ideas over 12 months. Small businesses that receive SBIR/STTR awards keep the rights to any technology developed and are encouraged to commercialize the technology.

DOE is holding an informational webinar on the SBIR/STTR Phase I, Release 2 FOA on Friday, December 18. Register for the webinar today.

DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) is supporting 49 different SBIR/STTR research topics across its three technology sectors: transportation, renewable energy, and energy efficiency. To learn about the topics and grant application requirements, please view the Topic Description Document and the Phase I Release 2 FOA at https://science.osti.gov/sbir/Funding-Opportunities.

EERE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) is seeking projects in the following topic and subtopic areas:

  • Topic 6: Advanced Manufacturing
    • 6a: Innovation Research in Semiconductor Chip Design for Edge Computing in Manufacturing
    • 6b: Novel Manufacturing Methods for Membranes and Desalination System Components
  • Topic 17: Conductivity-enhanced materials for Affordable, Breakthrough Leapfrog Electric and Thermal Applications (CABLE) Materials and Applications
    • 17a: Technology Transfer Opportunity: Metal-carbon Composition and Composites Manufacturing
    • 17b: Electricity Delivery System Applications
    • 17e: Electric Systems—Generators and Motors
    • 17h: Enhanced Conductivity EV Charging Cables and Couplers
  • Topic 8: Polymers Upcycling and Recycling
    • 8a: Improving Plastics Compatibilization for More Efficient Recycling
  • Topic 10: Advanced Building Construction Technologies

Small business interested in applying in response to this FOA must submit a Letter of Intent to be eligible to submit a full application. Letters of Intent are due no later than Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Learn more about how to prepare and submit a Phase I Letter of Intent at https://science.osti.gov/sbir/Applicant-Resources/Letter-of-Intent.

Small businesses also should visit the DOE SBIR Online Learning center to learn more about SBIR/STTR eligibility requirements, program complexities, and how to prepare, organize, and submit a Phase I proposal.

Visit the AMO website for more about the office’s SBIR/STTR projects.

