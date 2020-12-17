New York State's Progress During COIVD-19 Pandemic
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"On COVID, let's solidify a simple message that we can all agree with. We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdowns, and together we can do it," Governor Cuomo said. "We slow the spread by being smart during the holiday season. It's a difficult situation and people come together. There's a feeling of safety in your home and there's a feeling of safety when you're with your family, but it just takes one person who's infected and doesn't know it. Half the cases are from people who had no symptoms."
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported - 202,772
- New Cases - 10,914
- Percent Positive - 5.38%
- Patient Hospitalization - 6,147 (+50)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 798
- Hospital Counties - 55
- Number ICU - 1,095 (-3)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 611 (+0)
- Total Discharges - 93,418 (+683)
- Deaths - 120
- Total Deaths - 28,222
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:
|
Region
|
COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|
COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|
Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|
Capital Region
|
328
|
0.03%
|
25%
|
Central New York
|
386
|
0.05%
|
26%
|
Finger Lakes
|
736
|
0.06%
|
28%
|
Long Island
|
1025
|
0.04%
|
23%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
743
|
0.03%
|
29%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
194
|
0.04%
|
28%
|
New York City
|
2005
|
0.02%
|
23%
|
North Country
|
59
|
0.01%
|
46%
|
Southern Tier
|
170
|
0.03%
|
41%
|
Western New York
|
501
|
0.04%
|
25%
|
Statewide
|
6147
|
0.03%
|
26%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|
Region
|
Total ICU Beds in Region
|
Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|
Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|
Capital Region
|
266
|
177
|
37%
|
Central New York
|
290
|
194
|
33%
|
Finger Lakes
|
398
|
286
|
36%
|
Long Island
|
849
|
612
|
29%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
725
|
416
|
46%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
132
|
100
|
24%
|
New York City
|
2474
|
1751
|
27%
|
North Country
|
73
|
34
|
52%
|
Southern Tier
|
127
|
83
|
34%
|
Western New York
|
516
|
302
|
44%
|
NYS TOTAL
|
5850
|
3955
|
33%
Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
6.17%
|
6.23%
|
6.28%
|
Central New York
|
6.97%
|
6.96%
|
6.95%
|
Finger Lakes
|
8.17%
|
8.21%
|
8.26%
|
Long Island
|
5.67%
|
5.85%
|
5.97%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
6.15%
|
6.16%
|
6.14%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
8.13%
|
8.11%
|
8.03%
|
New York City
|
4.04%
|
4.14%
|
4.16%
|
North Country
|
4.08%
|
4.39%
|
4.46%
|
Southern Tier
|
2.23%
|
2.31%
|
2.36%
|
Western New York
|
7.05%
|
6.70%
|
6.57%
|
Statewide
|
5.12%
|
5.21%
|
5.24%
Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
Bronx
|
4.41%
|
4.46%
|
4.55%
|
Brooklyn
|
4.05%
|
4.20%
|
4.22%
|
Manhattan
|
2.69%
|
2.77%
|
2.77%
|
Queens
|
4.67%
|
4.77%
|
4.81%
|
Staten Island
|
5.30%
|
5.30%
|
5.34%
Of the 815,469 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
8,613
|
208
|
Allegany
|
1,468
|
17
|
Broome
|
6,764
|
72
|
Cattaraugus
|
1,905
|
37
|
Cayuga
|
1,798
|
101
|
Chautauqua
|
2,496
|
38
|
Chemung
|
3,918
|
70
|
Chenango
|
928
|
11
|
Clinton
|
738
|
7
|
Columbia
|
1,288
|
30
|
Cortland
|
1,613
|
52
|
Delaware
|
538
|
4
|
Dutchess
|
9,800
|
158
|
Erie
|
34,757
|
576
|
Essex
|
414
|
12
|
Franklin
|
502
|
17
|
Fulton
|
948
|
27
|
Genesee
|
1,767
|
46
|
Greene
|
922
|
8
|
Hamilton
|
75
|
2
|
Herkimer
|
1,314
|
35
|
Jefferson
|
1,161
|
40
|
Lewis
|
617
|
14
|
Livingston
|
1,270
|
64
|
Madison
|
1,724
|
40
|
Monroe
|
25,643
|
697
|
Montgomery
|
868
|
11
|
Nassau
|
73,757
|
853
|
Niagara
|
6,384
|
126
|
NYC
|
369,385
|
3,627
|
Oneida
|
8,695
|
327
|
Onondaga
|
16,429
|
375
|
Ontario
|
2,283
|
80
|
Orange
|
20,324
|
210
|
Orleans
|
950
|
27
|
Oswego
|
2,598
|
51
|
Otsego
|
958
|
17
|
Putnam
|
3,975
|
56
|
Rensselaer
|
2,904
|
115
|
Rockland
|
24,787
|
232
|
Saratoga
|
3,809
|
93
|
Schenectady
|
4,153
|
139
|
Schoharie
|
392
|
14
|
Schuyler
|
406
|
6
|
Seneca
|
532
|
23
|
St. Lawrence
|
1,464
|
55
|
Steuben
|
2,586
|
55
|
Suffolk
|
78,850
|
1,169
|
Sullivan
|
2,551
|
41
|
Tioga
|
1,421
|
14
|
Tompkins
|
1,671
|
34
|
Ulster
|
4,614
|
67
|
Warren
|
804
|
29
|
Washington
|
619
|
13
|
Wayne
|
1,848
|
58
|
Westchester
|
61,111
|
571
|
Wyoming
|
974
|
35
|
Yates
|
386
|
8
Yesterday, 120 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,222. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Bronx
|
3
|
Broome
|
3
|
Chautauqua
|
1
|
Chemung
|
2
|
Chenango
|
1
|
Cortland
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
19
|
Genesee
|
3
|
Kings
|
12
|
Madison
|
2
|
Manhattan
|
3
|
Monroe
|
8
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
3
|
Niagara
|
5
|
Oneida
|
2
|
Onondaga
|
4
|
Ontario
|
3
|
Orange
|
1
|
Oswego
|
1
|
Queens
|
9
|
Rensselaer
|
2
|
Richmond
|
4
|
Schenectady
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
1
|
Seneca
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
1
|
Steuben
|
3
|
Suffolk
|
10
|
Ulster
|
2
|
Westchester
|
3
|
Yates
|
1