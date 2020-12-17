Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,054 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,737 in the last 365 days.

New York State's Progress During COIVD-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"On COVID, let's solidify a simple message that we can all agree with. We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdowns, and together we can do it," Governor Cuomo said. "We slow the spread by being smart during the holiday season. It's a difficult situation and people come together. There's a feeling of safety in your home and there's a feeling of safety when you're with your family, but it just takes one person who's infected and doesn't know it. Half the cases are from people who had no symptoms."

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below: 

 

  • Test Results Reported - 202,772
  • New Cases - 10,914
  • Percent Positive - 5.38%
  • Patient Hospitalization - 6,147 (+50)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 798 
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 1,095 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 611 (+0)
  • Total Discharges - 93,418 (+683)
  • Deaths - 120
  • Total Deaths - 28,222

 

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

 

Region

COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region

COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population

Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region

Capital Region

328

0.03%

25%

Central New York

386

0.05%

26%

Finger Lakes

736

0.06%

28%

Long Island

1025

0.04%

23%

Mid-Hudson

743

0.03%

29%

Mohawk Valley

194

0.04%

28%

New York City

2005

0.02%

23%

North Country

59

0.01%

46%

Southern Tier

170

0.03%

41%

Western New York

501

0.04%

25%

Statewide

6147

0.03%

26%

 

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

 

Region

Total ICU Beds in Region

Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region

Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)

Capital Region

266

177

37%

Central New York

290

194

33%

Finger Lakes

398

286

36%

Long Island

849

612

29%

Mid-Hudson

725

416

46%

Mohawk Valley

132

100

24%

New York City

2474

1751

27%

North Country

73

34

52%

Southern Tier

127

83

34%

Western New York

516

302

44%

NYS TOTAL

5850

3955

33%

 

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Capital Region

6.17%

6.23%

6.28%

Central New York

6.97%

6.96%

6.95%

Finger Lakes

8.17%

8.21%

8.26%

Long Island

5.67%

5.85%

5.97%

Mid-Hudson

6.15%

6.16%

6.14%

Mohawk Valley

8.13%

8.11%

8.03%

New York City

4.04%

4.14%

4.16%

North Country

4.08%

4.39%

4.46%

Southern Tier

2.23%

2.31%

2.36%

Western New York

7.05%

6.70%

6.57%

Statewide

5.12%

5.21%

5.24%

 

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

 

BOROUGH

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

Bronx

4.41%

4.46%

4.55%

Brooklyn

4.05%

4.20%

4.22%

Manhattan

2.69%

2.77%

2.77%

Queens

4.67%

4.77%

4.81%

Staten Island

5.30%

5.30%

5.34%

 

Of the 815,469 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

8,613

208

Allegany

1,468

17

Broome

6,764

72

Cattaraugus

1,905

37

Cayuga

1,798

101

Chautauqua

2,496

38

Chemung

3,918

70

Chenango

928

11

Clinton

738

7

Columbia

1,288

30

Cortland

1,613

52

Delaware

538

4

Dutchess

9,800

158

Erie

34,757

576

Essex

414

12

Franklin

502

17

Fulton

948

27

Genesee

1,767

46

Greene

922

8

Hamilton

75

2

Herkimer

1,314

35

Jefferson

1,161

40

Lewis

617

14

Livingston

1,270

64

Madison

1,724

40

Monroe

25,643

697

Montgomery

868

11

Nassau

73,757

853

Niagara

6,384

126

NYC

369,385

3,627

Oneida

8,695

327

Onondaga

16,429

375

Ontario

2,283

80

Orange

20,324

210

Orleans

950

27

Oswego

2,598

51

Otsego

958

17

Putnam

3,975

56

Rensselaer

2,904

115

Rockland

24,787

232

Saratoga

3,809

93

Schenectady

4,153

139

Schoharie

392

14

Schuyler

406

6

Seneca

532

23

St. Lawrence

1,464

55

Steuben

2,586

55

Suffolk

78,850

1,169

Sullivan

2,551

41

Tioga

1,421

14

Tompkins

1,671

34

Ulster

4,614

67

Warren

804

29

Washington

619

13

Wayne

1,848

58

Westchester

61,111

571

Wyoming

974

35

Yates

386

8

 

Yesterday, 120 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,222. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany 

2

Bronx 

3

Broome 

3

Chautauqua 

1

Chemung 

2

Chenango 

1

Cortland 

1

Dutchess

1

Erie 

19

Genesee 

3

Kings 

12

Madison 

2

Manhattan 

3

Monroe 

8

Montgomery 

1

Nassau 

3

Niagara 

5

Oneida 

2

Onondaga 

4

Ontario 

3

Orange 

1

Oswego 

1

Queens 

9

Rensselaer 

2

Richmond 

4

Schenectady 

1

Schuyler 

1

Seneca 

2

St. Lawrence 

1

Steuben 

3

Suffolk 

10

Ulster 

2

Westchester 

3

Yates

1

You just read:

New York State's Progress During COIVD-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.