New York State's Progress During COIVD-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"On COVID, let's solidify a simple message that we can all agree with. We want to slow the spread, we want to avoid shutdowns, and together we can do it," Governor Cuomo said. "We slow the spread by being smart during the holiday season. It's a difficult situation and people come together. There's a feeling of safety in your home and there's a feeling of safety when you're with your family, but it just takes one person who's infected and doesn't know it. Half the cases are from people who had no symptoms."

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported - 202,772

New Cases - 10,914

Percent Positive - 5.38%

Patient Hospitalization - 6,147 (+50)

Patients Newly Admitted - 798

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 1,095 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation - 611 (+0)

Total Discharges - 93,418 (+683)

Deaths - 120

Total Deaths - 28,222

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region's population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region Capital Region 328 0.03% 25% Central New York 386 0.05% 26% Finger Lakes 736 0.06% 28% Long Island 1025 0.04% 23% Mid-Hudson 743 0.03% 29% Mohawk Valley 194 0.04% 28% New York City 2005 0.02% 23% North Country 59 0.01% 46% Southern Tier 170 0.03% 41% Western New York 501 0.04% 25% Statewide 6147 0.03% 26%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average) Capital Region 266 177 37% Central New York 290 194 33% Finger Lakes 398 286 36% Long Island 849 612 29% Mid-Hudson 725 416 46% Mohawk Valley 132 100 24% New York City 2474 1751 27% North Country 73 34 52% Southern Tier 127 83 34% Western New York 516 302 44% NYS TOTAL 5850 3955 33%

Each region's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 6.17% 6.23% 6.28% Central New York 6.97% 6.96% 6.95% Finger Lakes 8.17% 8.21% 8.26% Long Island 5.67% 5.85% 5.97% Mid-Hudson 6.15% 6.16% 6.14% Mohawk Valley 8.13% 8.11% 8.03% New York City 4.04% 4.14% 4.16% North Country 4.08% 4.39% 4.46% Southern Tier 2.23% 2.31% 2.36% Western New York 7.05% 6.70% 6.57% Statewide 5.12% 5.21% 5.24%

Each New York City borough's 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Bronx 4.41% 4.46% 4.55% Brooklyn 4.05% 4.20% 4.22% Manhattan 2.69% 2.77% 2.77% Queens 4.67% 4.77% 4.81% Staten Island 5.30% 5.30% 5.34%

Of the 815,469 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 8,613 208 Allegany 1,468 17 Broome 6,764 72 Cattaraugus 1,905 37 Cayuga 1,798 101 Chautauqua 2,496 38 Chemung 3,918 70 Chenango 928 11 Clinton 738 7 Columbia 1,288 30 Cortland 1,613 52 Delaware 538 4 Dutchess 9,800 158 Erie 34,757 576 Essex 414 12 Franklin 502 17 Fulton 948 27 Genesee 1,767 46 Greene 922 8 Hamilton 75 2 Herkimer 1,314 35 Jefferson 1,161 40 Lewis 617 14 Livingston 1,270 64 Madison 1,724 40 Monroe 25,643 697 Montgomery 868 11 Nassau 73,757 853 Niagara 6,384 126 NYC 369,385 3,627 Oneida 8,695 327 Onondaga 16,429 375 Ontario 2,283 80 Orange 20,324 210 Orleans 950 27 Oswego 2,598 51 Otsego 958 17 Putnam 3,975 56 Rensselaer 2,904 115 Rockland 24,787 232 Saratoga 3,809 93 Schenectady 4,153 139 Schoharie 392 14 Schuyler 406 6 Seneca 532 23 St. Lawrence 1,464 55 Steuben 2,586 55 Suffolk 78,850 1,169 Sullivan 2,551 41 Tioga 1,421 14 Tompkins 1,671 34 Ulster 4,614 67 Warren 804 29 Washington 619 13 Wayne 1,848 58 Westchester 61,111 571 Wyoming 974 35 Yates 386 8

Yesterday, 120 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 28,222. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: