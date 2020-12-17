Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Project Releases Technical Assistance Application

Today, through its Energy Transitions Initiative Partnership Program (ETIPP), the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory announced its technical assistance application release to ramp up resilience in remote and island communities. ETIPP—a partnership among DOE offices, national labs, and community organizations—will provide resources and access to on-the-ground support for remote and island communities in the United States seeking to transform their energy systems and lower their vulnerability to energy disruptions.

The ETIPP partners will work alongside communities to address energy and infrastructure challenges in a way that prioritizes community values, needs, and goals. In its first phase, ETIPP plans to select 8–12 remote and island communities from the applicant pool to receive technical assistance.

ETIPP will support energy system planning and implementation that prioritizes the safety, sustainability, and self-sufficiency of remote and island communities. ETIPP is looking for community partners who are willing to:

  • Identify potential community objectives to be achieved through energy resilience efforts at the completion of ETIPP technical assistance
  • Implement plans developed through technical assistance
  • Commit to support the technical assistance objectives developed by the community.

Applications are due by February 15, 2021. This collaborative, community-driven approach will ensure remote and island communities are empowered and supported with the skills and tools to accelerate their energy resiliency planning in the face of extreme weather events, changing economies, and uncertain futures. ETIPP is leveraging the support, experience, and expertise of DOE’s Energy Transitions Initiative, Water Power Technologies Office, Solar Energy Technologies Office, the Office of Electricity, and the following national labs and selected community organizations:

  • National Renewable Energy Laboratory
  • Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
  • Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
  • Sandia National Laboratories
  • Alaska Center for Energy and Power
  • Coastal Studies Institute
  • Hawaii Natural Energy Institute
  • Island Institute
  • Renewable Energy Alaska Project.

