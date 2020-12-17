NCSBN Offers Recommendations about COVID-19 Vaccine Administration

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the coming months there will be an unprecedented need for qualified personnel to safety administer the COVID-19 vaccine. NCSBN has issued a policy brief that recommends what personnel should administer the vaccine in order to protect the public. The brief specifically states, “COVID-19 vaccines can be safely administered by licensed practical nurses/vocational nurses (LPNs/VNs), registered nurses (RNs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs), in addition to other licensed health care providers such as physicians, physician assistants and pharmacists.”

NCSBN Chief Officer, Nursing Regulation, Maryann Alexander, PhD, RN, FAAN, comments, “It is important that the general public trusts not only the vaccine they will be receiving but also the practitioner who is administering it.”

Boards of nursing (BONs) are assuring that there is a supply of licensed nurses who are safe and competent to administer this vaccine. Additionally, the formation of partnerships with nursing education programs where the services of student nurses can be employed to administer the vaccine under the supervision of faculty or other qualified, licensed personnel, is also vital.

“Nurses are and will continue to be the ‘tip of the spear’ in the fight against COVID-19 and it is fitting that they will be at the forefront of this unparalleled initiative of administering this crucial vaccine,” notes Alexander.

The policy in its entirety can be read here.

