Alexander Rekeda explores Utah skiing opportunities for 2021 and beyond
Skiing enthusiast Alexander Rekeda takes a closer view at a number of Utah's top resorts as he looks forward to future trips to the so-called Beehive State.HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES , December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Widely celebrated for its world-class ski resorts, Utah is also said to have some of the greatest snow on the planet, according to skiing enthusiast and world traveler Alexander Rekeda. With unbeatable ski towns, skiers-only mountains, and top-notch, five-star lodgings, plus uncrowded experiences and friendly, local vibes also on offer, New Jersey-based Alexander checks out five of the Beehive State's top-rated ski destinations.
Alexander Rekeda starts with Park City. The largest lift-served ski destination in the U.S., Park City offers great intermediate skiing, Alexander Rekeda reports. "Although susceptible to large crowds, Park City further benefits from endless entertainment and dining options," says Rekeda, "and is less than an hour's drive from Salt Lake City International Airport."
Next on global traveler Alexander Rekeda's list of the top five Utah ski destinations to explore in 2021 and beyond is Alta. "With skiers-only access across some of the world's finest extreme terrain, Alta is easy to navigate and boasts one of the best ski schools in the country," adds the expert.
In third place, meanwhile, is Snowbird. "Again, just a 40-45 minute drive from Salt Lake City International Airport—as is Alta, too—Snowbird is ideally suited to intermediate and expert skiers alike, and boasts long ski seasons and an extremely efficient lift system," Alexander explains.
Next, and taking fourth place, is Deer Valley, according to Alexander Rekeda, another resort less than an hour from Salt Lake City International Airport. "Top-notch lodgings, five-star service, and a wealth of luxury facilities set Deer Valley apart from the competition," reveals Rekeda, "as does its exceptional grooming."
Finally, and Alexander Rekeda's fifth of five picks in terms of the so-called Beehive State's greatest places to ski ahead of next year's season, is Powder Mountain. "Further from the airport, with Salt Lake City International around a 90-minute drive away, Powder Mountain makes up for the increased travel time by being both inexpensive and largely uncrowded," he points out.
Utah, keen traveler Alexander Rekeda goes on to reveal, now boasts a total of 14 distinct ski areas. Bordered by Colorado to the east, Idaho to the north, Wyoming to the northeast, Arizona to the south, and Nevada to the west, Utah also touch a corner of New Mexico in the southeast.
Off-roading, rock climbing, and whitewater rafting are just a few of the other exciting opportunities on offer across much of the state, although Alexander Rekeda is eager to insist that chief among Utah's biggest draws remains its fantastic ski resorts.
"Also worthy of an honorable mention is Snowbasin, said to be the best value resort in Utah, and home to a friendly, local vibe," adds Rekeda, wrapping up, "plus laid-back, affordable Brighton – popular with families, famously the Beehive State's first-ever ski area, and now among the oldest in the U.S."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 7865519491
email us here