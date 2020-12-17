Vishay Intertechnology High Precision Position Sensor Receives 2020 China IoT Innovation Award From Elecfans

RAMK060 Rotational Absolute Magnetic Encoder Delivers Robust, High Resolution Performance

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that its RAMK060 rotational absolute magnetic kit encoder has been recognized by industry magazine Elecfans with a 2020 China IoT Innovation Award in the "Sensor Technology" category.



Now in its fifth year, the China IoT Innovation Awards recognize products and technologies introduced over the past year that have delivered a far-reaching impact on the IoT industry. Finalists are determined by online voting, with Elecfans editors and industry experts voting to select the winners. This year Vishay’s RAMK060 high precision position sensor was recognized for offering designers more robust performance than existing absolute encoders and better resolution and accuracy than traditional Hall effect sensors.

The 60 mm RAMK060 uses advanced contactless technology to achieve > 13-bit accuracy, 19-bit resolution, and > 16-bit repeatability while maintaining robustness against external magnetic fields, moisture, airborne pollution, vibration, mechanical shock, and changes in temperature. This technology architecture provides the best performance with safety guarantees. The device’s rotor + stator kit design, as well as its off-axis design (for hollow shaft mounting), slim ~6.5 mm profile, and light weight (< 55 g) make it ideal for applications where little space is available but an angular position needs to be detected with high accuracy.

The rotational absolute magnetic kit encoder’s patented design is particularly suited for applications calling for precise and repetitive motion such as arm joints for industrial robots and collaborative robots; steering wheels for automated guided vehicles; and machine tools used in printing, textile manufacturing, and milling. The key advantages of the RAMK060 in these applications include self-calibration to compensate for mechanical misalignment; built-in self-monitoring; and memorization of the last absolute position before power-off.

Award winners were announced at an awards ceremony on Dec. 4 in Shenzhen following the fifth annual China IoT Conference, hosted by Elecfans. A complete list of winners can be found at www.elecfans.com/iot/1407251.html.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

