Route 220 Closed in New York State

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised Route 220 is closed in New York state due to disabled vehicles.

Motorist traveling north on Route 220 are being detoured before the New York border.

Motorists should be alert, drive with caution, and expect delays in travel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

