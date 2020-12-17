St. Elizabeth Healthcare Partners with CODE Technology for Patient-Reported Outcomes Data Collection

/EIN News/ -- NORTHERN KENTUCKY, Ky. and MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Elizabeth Healthcare has chosen to partner with CODE Technology to collect, report and benchmark patient-reported outcomes data. Through this arrangement, St. Elizabeth wants to utilize benchmark data to compare outcomes across nationwide data sets with the goal of providing value-based care and improving patient outcomes.



The Orthopaedic Institute at St. Elizabeth Healthcare is a partnership between St. Elizabeth Healthcare, OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and St. Elizabeth Physicians with the goal of improving the care and delivery of musculoskeletal medicine by focusing on quality, outcomes, efficiency and patient satisfaction. The Orthopaedic Institute at St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s commitment to provide comprehensive and compassionate care aligns with CODE's expertise in orthopaedic outcomes data collection. CODE's registry provides large datasets for benchmarking, research and quality improvement initiatives.

"Our goal is to ensure that our patients have the best orthopaedic outcomes in the region. Quality programs focused on continuous improvement and quality care is a constant priority,” said Karen Tepe, Director Orthopaedics & Neuroscience at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “At St. Elizabeth we’re working every day to deliver the most appropriate standard of healthcare to our entire community and CODE plays a key role in this by providing our physicians with actionable outcomes data as a standard of care. We will use CODE data for benchmarking to ensure patients are provided the highest quality of care, improved outcomes and the overall best patient experience by leveraging data for evidence-based care and conducting outcomes-based research for publication.”

CODE Technology’s service-centered platform will scale the data capture efforts for The Orthopaedic Institute at St. Elizabeth. The CODE business model is different from most patient-reported outcomes (PRO) vendors. Instead of licensing a tool to distribute surveys, when healthcare systems partner with CODE, they are hiring a PRO-educated team to manage the data collection and reporting. This results in a high capture rate, zero disruption to workflow and high-quality data. Outcome data will be collected 100% outside of the clinic. This leads to improved patient experience and removes the need for St. Elizabeth to hire additional employees or purchase additional hardware. St. Elizabeth’s patients will have an easy and convenient way to complete their PRO assessments - via email or by phone, all from the convenience of their own home and devices, which leads to higher response rates. This provides the Orthopaedic Institute at St. Elizabeth with a consistent stream of data for benchmarking, quality assurance and research purposes.

CODE Technology’s CEO, Breanna Cunningham says, "St. Elizabeth is extremely committed to its patients in providing quality care and improved outcomes. We are delighted to welcome St. Elizabeth to the CODE community. The outcome data CODE provides St. Elizabeth will allow them to provide value-based care and improved care.”

About St. Elizabeth Healthcare

St. Elizabeth Healthcare is one of the most respected medical providers in the Greater Cincinnati region. For more than 150 years, St. Elizabeth has been the heart and soul of healthcare in Northern Kentucky. Founded with one small hospital in 1861, St. Elizabeth Healthcare now operates five facilities throughout Northern Kentucky - St. Elizabeth Covington, St. Elizabeth Edgewood, St. Elizabeth Florence, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas and St. Elizabeth Grant. St. Elizabeth’s mission is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care through state-of-the-art technology and dedicated associates.To learn about the full range of specialties and services, visit https://www.stelizabeth.com/medical-services/.

About CODE Technology

CODE Technology provides the patient-reported outcomes (PROs) platform as a service to collect, report and benchmark PRO data. They have a software platform and a powerful algorithm, but most importantly, they have humans who manage the PROs program and treat it like their own. CODE has dedicated Client Outcome Managers who manage the PROs program and handle the enrollment, collection and reporting. To learn more about CODE Technology and their platform, visit www.codetechnology.com or follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

