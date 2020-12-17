JOHN ST. CLAIR JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS VP PROJECT DELIVERY AND OPERATIONS

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Md., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John St. Clair, who has more than 25 years of operations and finance experience, with a focus on global operating models, has joined Abt Associates as vice president, Project Delivery and Operations.

“John has a proven record of success in developing and executing strategic business plans, programs, and initiatives across countries and cultures,” said Chief Operating Officer Lisa Simeon. “He brings valuable perspectives from his extensive experience driving operational improvements across projects, regions, and headquarters teams in the area of international development.”

Before coming to Abt, St. Clair was the vice president of International Offices for RTI International. His tenure there included the design, implementation, and leadership of RTI’s Africa Regional Office in Nairobi, Kenya. He also expanded the regional office model to Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, leading the global regional offices and India subsidiary for many years.

Prior to RTI, he served as director of Financial Planning & Investor Relations for Motricity, where he led financial planning and analysis, budgeting, investor relations, and merger and acquisition due diligence, and as chief operating officer at Open Source Risk Management.

St. Clair holds a Master in Business Administration from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Naval Academy.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

