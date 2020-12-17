Biosenta growth milestone

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosenta’s stock closed at 0.75 CAD +0.37 (97.37%). This marked the third day of Alberta’s Province wide Covid-19 lockdown. This is in step with Biosenta’s strategic business plan grow the company and to capture the growing trend for safe, consumer, commercial and industrial disinfectant with anti-microbial compounds. This comes on the eve of Biosenta receiving the patent for Canada.



This is the first step for Biosenta to become a major player in the disinfectant, personal hygiene and anti-microbial categories meeting the market demand for products that are both safe and powerful. Biosenta will continue to implement strategies to grow the company in the next quarter by capitalizing on government and private sector contracts.

About Biosenta Inc.

Biosenta develops and manufactures a range of wet and dry anti-microbial chemical compounds for household and industrial applications using active material, and advanced encapsulated nanotechnology.

