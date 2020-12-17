HUMBL Launches HUMBL Studios for Global Merchant Listings and Web Payment Integrations

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, California, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKT: TSNP), which will soon be renamed HUMBL, Inc., announced today the pilot launch of HUMBL Studios, which will give global small business merchants the opportunity to better connect their goods to online shoppers via curated shops on the HUMBL Marketplace.



HUMBL was built to better pair customers and merchants in the digital economy. HUMBL will accomplish this through the HUMBL® mobile application for cash-intensive regions; as well as through its HUMBL Marketplace, which connects merchants to online global markets.

HUMBL Studios will allow global merchants in areas such as art, clothing, jewelry, fashion, soft goods and other merchandise, with the opportunity to create authentic online shops within the HUMBL Marketplace, as well as save up to 50% on listing fees versus other online shopping portals.

“HUMBL Studios was created out of the consumers’ desire for inclusive and authentic experiences through a convenient online platform with global merchants. We want to connect small businesses from around the world and bring them into everyone’s homes,” said Jennifer Edgerton, VP of Omni-Channel at HUMBL.

“The global merchants who will be using our HUMBL® Mobile App in their stores, were also looking to connect their offerings to the broader online global markets, which is the HUMBL Marketplace,” explained Karen Garcia, VP of Major Accounts at HUMBL.

HUMBL Studios will also serve as a platform for the development of HUMBL Pay web modules, faster checkout integrations, merchant affiliate and marketing programs for small business.

About HUMBL, Inc.

The mission of HUMBL, Inc. is to deliver more seamless digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants in the global economy. The HUMBL platform includes the HUMBL® Mobile App, HUMBL Hubs™ Merchant Software and the HUMBL Marketplace.

The HUMBL® Mobile App delivers more seamless global transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods and financial services into one-click for the customer, beyond primarily US only mobile wallet providers such as Zelle® and Venmo®.

The HUMBL Hubs™ merchant software and point-of-sale (POS) pairs customers and merchants together to use contactless payment technologies, helping merchants in majority cash economies to do things like accept debit cards, credit cards and USD stablecoins from HUMBL® mobile wallet users.

The HUMBL Marketplace will connect customers and merchants online in improved global commerce, via merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

Company Website: www.HUMBLpay.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

HUMBL, LLC

investors@HUMBLpay.com

