TDb Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp.  ("TDb  Split")  declares  its regular monthly distribution of $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable January 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2020.

There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for December 31, 2020 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $12.50.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $7.03 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.43.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution. 

 

Distribution Details  
Preferred Share (XTD.PR.A) Ex-Dividend Date: $0.04375
Ex-Dividend Date: December 30, 2020
Record Date: December 31, 2020
Payable Date: January 8, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372        
Local: 416-304-4443                     
www.tdbsplit.com                       
info@quadravest.com


