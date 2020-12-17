Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dividend Select 15 Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend Select 15 Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05425 per Equity share. The distribution is payable January 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as of December 31, 2020. 

Under the distribution policy announced in September 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Equity shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Equity shares over the last 3 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Equity shareholders of record on December 31, 2020 will receive a dividend of $0.05425 per share based on the VWAP of $6.51 payable on January 8, 2021. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Since inception, Equity shareholders have received a total of $7.79 per share inclusive of this distribution.

The Company invests in a portfolio of 15 Canadian companies selected from the following 20 company universe which are among the highest Canadian dividend yielding stocks.

Bank of Montreal Great West Lifeco Inc. TELUS Corporation
BCE Inc. Husky Energy Inc. The Bank of Nova Scotia
CIBC National Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank
CI Financial Corp. Power Corporation of Canada Thomson Reuters Corporation
Enbridge Inc. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc.
EnCana Corporation Loblaw Companies Limited TransAlta Corporation
  Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corporation


Distribution Details  

Equity Share (DS)
$0.05425
Ex-Dividend Date:

 December 30, 2020
Record Date:

 December 31, 2020
Payable Date:

 January 8, 2021

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372
Local: 416-304-4443
dividendselect15.com
info@quadravest.com


