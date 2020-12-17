Dividend 15 Split Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annualized) and $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable January 8, 2021 to shareholders on record as at December 31, 2020.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $23.20 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $8.84 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $32.04.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DFN)



$0.10000



Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A)



$0.04583



Ex-Dividend Date:



December 30, 2020



Record Date:



December 31, 2020



Payable Date:



January 8, 2021





Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.dividend15.com

info@quadravest.com