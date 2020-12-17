AME Announces 2020 Award Recipients

Leaders in Mineral Exploration and Development will be recognized at AME’s Awards Gala to be held virtually in Spring 2021

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME”) is proud to announce its 2020 Celebration of Excellence Award recipients. AME’s annual awards gala is a prestigious event recognizing leaders for their significant efforts and contribution to the mineral exploration and development industry. The 2020 AME Awards Gala will be held virtually in Spring 2021.



This year’s award recipients are:

Dr. C.J. (“Charlie”) Greig is the recipient of the AME 2020 H.H. “Spud” Huestis Award for significant contributions to enhancing the mineral resources of BC and/or the Yukon Territory. As the VP Exploration of GT Gold Corp., Charlie led the exploration team that discovered the Saddle copper-gold and gold-silver deposits on the company’s Tatogga Property. Charlie is renowned for advancing mineral exploration projects with efficiency and professionalism.

MineralsEd and Britannia Mine Museum are the recipients of AME’s Outreach Education Fund supporting well-established Education Programs related to mineral exploration and development.

View more information about the award recipients in the Full Backgrounder and Citations.

Rob McLeod, Chair of the AME Board of Directors, commented “On behalf of the Board of AME, we congratulate all of this year’s well-deserving recipients. Two of our incredible directors, Andy Randell and Justin Himmelright, are examples of members that are making a real and tremendous impact on our society. I would also like to acknowledge the legendary Lukas H. Lundin - one of the best that the global mining industry has ever seen. We are fortunate to have Newcrest winners Fraser MacCorquodale and Callum Baxter establish a very active presence exploring in British Columbia. MineralsEd and Britannia Mine Museum are two excellent examples of active outreach of our industry, continuing to educate despite challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the decades, Steve Irwin has spread his talent and volunteered considerable time to AME, particularly in organizing our very successful annual AME Roundup Conference. Finally, I would like to personally acknowledge my legendary friends, Charlie Greig and Dave Green for their respective awards and all that they’ve contributed to our industry throughout their respective careers.”

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbians.