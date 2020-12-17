Trifacta Teams with Accenture to Streamline Data Preparation for Life Sciences Companies

Cloud Dataprep by Trifacta will be integrated into Accenture’s INTIENT platform

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trifacta, a global leader in data preparation, today announced a collaboration with Accenture to help life sciences organizations efficiently clean and prepare data to accelerate drug discovery and improve patient outcomes. Cloud Dataprep by Trifacta , built on Google Cloud, will be integrated into Accenture’s INTIENT platform.



Accenture’s recent collaboration with Trifacta brings their cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities together with Accenture’s life sciences services and platforms and is intended to help life sciences organizations make their data more accessible, secure and valuable.

“Cloud Dataprep will play a critical role in making sure the data that fuels analysis is correctly prepared and accessible,” said Bob Cole, managing director, INTIENT product engineering and delivery lead at Accenture. “What’s more, the new enterprise capabilities of Dataprep Premium will allow us to securely automate and operationalize how we refine data on our platform.”

The INTIENT platform provides life sciences organizations with end-to-end capabilities from discovery and research to clinical development and the delivery of treatments. Trifacta’s data preparation technology will be central to the vital role of making sure that scientists, researchers, analysts, and practitioners have easy access to the right data at the right time.

“This collaboration between Accenture and Trifacta on INTIENT will enable life sciences organizations to better prepare and make use of the complex, diverse data utilized in drug development,” said Sudhir Hasbe, director of product management at Google Cloud, the cloud technology provider for INTIENT and Dataprep. “This joint solution will accelerate the traditionally time-consuming and technical data preparation process into one that is more intuitive and agile, helping bring new therapeutics to market more quickly and efficiently.”

Data preparation is one of the biggest bottlenecks in any analytic process. Eliminating this bottleneck presents organizations with a tremendous opportunity to improve efficiency and uncover new value in their data. According to a recent Trifacta survey of nearly 300 data professionals, enterprises spend over $450 billion on data preparation , and 60 percent of IT professionals spend half or more of their time at work on data quality assurance, clean up or preparation. The intuitive workflow of Dataprep enables data workers to more quickly complete their data preparation, allowing them more time to focus on delivering more value to the business.

“We are thrilled to be working with Accenture to help them drive life science companies’ efforts to deliver better patient outcomes,” said Adam Wilson, CEO of Trifacta. “Trifacta’s data wrangling platform continues to play an increasingly important role in accelerating innovation by presenting data in such a way that it becomes more actionable for everyone, not just data analysis experts.”

Trifacta’s mission is to create radical productivity for people who analyze data. As such, the company is focused on solving the biggest bottleneck in the data lifecycle -- data preparation -- by making it more intuitive and efficient for anyone who works with data. With Trifacta playing a part in preparing, combining, and cleaning data – life sciences companies will experience a far smoother analysis experience when employing the INTIENT platform.

About Trifacta

Trifacta is a global leader in data preparation . Trifacta leverages decades of innovative research in human-computer interaction, scalable data management and machine learning to make the process of preparing data faster and more intuitive. Around the globe, tens of thousands of users at more than 10,000 companies, including leading brands like Deutsche Boerse, Google, Kaiser Permanente, New York Life and PepsiCo, are unlocking the potential of their data with Trifacta’s market-leading data preparation solutions. Learn more at trifacta.com.

