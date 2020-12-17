Rockset Announces Retool Integration, Enabling Faster Internal Tools with Real-Time Analytics

New release enables developers to build internal tools with powerful real-time analytics, in record time

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockset , the real-time indexing database company, today released an integration with Retool , the low-code platform that allows developers to build internal tools in a matter of minutes. With this integration, developers can build performant internal tools for customer support, marketing operations, customer 360, fraud investigation, logistics monitoring, and streamlining operations, in record time.



Every business today is accelerating its digital transformation to meet the increasing demands of customers, partners, and employees. Instead of relying only on batch analytics and historical data, businesses are learning to use both historical and real-time insights to automate critical business processes and operate at a pace faster than ever before.

“Gone are the days when employees tolerated static dashboards that took minutes to refresh. With millennials taking on increasing responsibility in the workplace, the reality is that nobody will use your internal tool if it is any slower than Instagram,” said Venkat Venkataramani, co-founder and CEO of Rockset. “Rockset is the first database that gives developers fast and easy access to real-time analytics at cloud scale, while Retool completely transforms the way internal tools are built. The joint Rockset and Retool solution allows anyone to build incredibly powerful, blazing-fast internal tools in just minutes.”

Built by the creators of RocksDB , Rockset automatically builds a Converged Index™ on any data — including structured, semi-structured, geographical, and time series data — for high-performance search and analytics at scale. When combined with serverless operations, it is a game-changing approach to making real-time analytics fast, flexible, and easy. Retool is a low-code platform that speeds the process of building internal tools by delivering the UI building blocks to quickly launch internal apps. It also simplifies app development by easily connecting to APIs and data sources like Rockset.

To build internal tools using Rockset and Retool, the developer workflow is simplified down to three steps:

Continuously index different data sources: Connect to data sources such as MongoDB, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon Kinesis, Apache Kafka, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, and more, for continuously indexing data. Create data APIs: Write a SQL query and save it as a Query Lambda to create a data API. Build a UI using Retool: Drag and drop UI components that query data from Rockset using REST APIs.



“Our goal is to change the way developers build software. We’ve saved engineers hundreds of thousands of hours building internal applications. But we’ve also saved millions of hours for the sales, marketing, support, operations, legal, and finance teams who spend hours every day on those internal applications,” said David Hsu, founder and CEO of Retool. “What stood out for me about Rockset is that it delivers millisecond-latency queries on the most recent data, without any of the usual operational burden. This means Retool users can now quickly build blazing-fast internal tools that enable rapid decisions on the freshest data.”

About Rockset

Rockset is a real-time database in the cloud, built by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in web-scale data management and distributed systems at companies including Facebook, Yahoo, Google, Oracle and VMware. Rockset is backed by Greylock and Sequoia. For more information, go to rockset.com or follow @ RocksetCloud .