Four Points Technology, LLC is awarded Department of Treasury Workplace Community Cloud

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four Points Technology, LLC has been awarded the Department of Treasury Workplace Community Cloud task order on the NASA SEWP Contract. This is a task order which, if fully exercised over the base and four (4) option periods, has a ceiling value of $340 million.



The task order supports Treasury OCIO’s requirement for Workplace Community Cloud (WC2) which will provide cloud consumption for Treasury and their sub-agencies. This procurement supports the continuity of services already hosted in the cloud and the products used to support enterprise customers, in addition to forecasted growth in cloud consumption across the enterprise.

Treasury will be able to procure Amazon Web Services (AWS), AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure services, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and specific commercial brand-name software in support of Treasury shared cloud services.

"As a leading Cloud Solutions provider across numerous US Federal government agencies and certified solution provider of both Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure, we are pleased to offer our Treasury customer the best and most innovative technologies needed to advance their mission. The cloud consumption and software titles available to Treasury will support migration to more cost effective, leading-edge solutions," stated David Gilchrist, Chief Executive Officer at Four Points Technology.

